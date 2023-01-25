 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extension and ECA scholarships available, deadline Feb. 1

Applications are available for the South Central District Extension and Community Association (ECA) Scholarship for 2023.

Application forms are available at the NC Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Avenue, West Concord, NC, 28027 and may be picked up from the Extension Office weekdays.

Two $1,000 dollar scholarships will be awarded in the SC District, one for a graduating senior and one for an adult returning or beginning their college education.

Applicants must be planning on attending a North Carolina institution. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1. For additional information, contact 704-920-3310 weekdays.

