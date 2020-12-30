Fairy doors and mountain bikes: what the year brought for Concord parks

CONCORD — The year of 2020 has brought several developments to the City of Concord’s parks and greenways.
The Concord city council approved several park master plans during the year, including one for James Dorton Park. The $4.6 million project is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, but some of the construction is expected to be phased in before the 2024 timeline.
The master plan will add one new playground to the park near the tennis courts, an activity and fitness zone and a new shade structure.
The park has already seen some upgrades in December 2020 with some new playground equipment, engineered wood-fiber and UV-blocking canopies.
The David Phillips Activity Center will receive an update in 2025. The center is already used as outdoor classroom space. The master plan will expand on that usage.
The activity center will have a patio, an outdoor classroom and workshop area, an activity shelter, and an aviary shade sail — for skills and activity training. The plans also show a tree-house lookout that can be used as extra outdoor classroom space in addition to the patio. Initial designs also show terrace gardens and an apple orchard.
Other areas of the city are also scheduled to receive their first parks. The Concord city council approved the design firm that will help draw plans for the first Northwest Park in November.
The park – which will be located at 1252 Cox Mill Road in Concord – will total about 28.6 acres after completion and will be adjacent to Cox Mill Elementary School. Amenities in the park may include a recreation center, sports field, dog park, splash pad, tennis courts and other potential amenities.
For residents interested in more whimsical park options, the city has approved the master plan for the Wilson Street Park. Complete with a troll bridge and fairy doors, the design approved by the city council in July includes a playground area, outdoor classroom space, pollinator garden, labyrinth maze and other areas.
But the city can expect more than just parks. The Concord Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trails are still underway, but the city has helped push them closer to the finish line. The city council approved funding in October for a parking lot at the trails access.
The Hector H. Henry II Greenway Riverwalk, which was funded through a $120,000 Carolina Thread Trail Implementation Grant, also officially opened in December. The riverwalk adds 1.3 miles to the greenway — which extends from Weddington Road near the Bark Park and ends at Clover Road — making the greenway a total of 2.25 miles.
While several of the city’s projects approved in 2020 may not see completion for a few years, construction is expected to phase in to bring these unique outdoor amenities to residents.