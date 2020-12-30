Fairy doors and mountain bikes: what the year brought for Concord parks

CONCORD — The year of 2020 has brought several developments to the City of Concord’s parks and greenways.

The Concord city council approved several park master plans during the year, including one for James Dorton Park. The $4.6 million project is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, but some of the construction is expected to be phased in before the 2024 timeline.

The master plan will add one new playground to the park near the tennis courts, an activity and fitness zone and a new shade structure.

The park has already seen some upgrades in December 2020 with some new playground equipment, engineered wood-fiber and UV-blocking canopies.

The David Phillips Activity Center will receive an update in 2025. The center is already used as outdoor classroom space. The master plan will expand on that usage.

The activity center will have a patio, an outdoor classroom and workshop area, an activity shelter, and an aviary shade sail — for skills and activity training. The plans also show a tree-house lookout that can be used as extra outdoor classroom space in addition to the patio. Initial designs also show terrace gardens and an apple orchard.

