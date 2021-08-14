Families First Visitation Station needs funding now

When speaking with the Independent Tribune, Wilhelm said she was jealous of Rowan County’s Visitation Station and wanted to help the agency find funding to get an office in Cabarrus. And the work was well worth it, she said.

"It has provided us with a great resource to try to heal the family while making sure the child is safe," Wilhelm said. "And that is something we can't guarantee if the visits are being supervised by a family member or a family friend or not at all."

Wilhelm said that before the Visitation Station was established, family members or friends were often called on to host visits. But this often led to parents or guardians going back to court, contesting who was monitoring visits.

Without the agency, Wilhelm said there could be serious consequences.

“It gives us fewer options to help those families that truly and desperately need it. It would increase the length of litigation. It would increase the amount of litigation. It would increase the cost of litigation, which is no mean feat,” Wilhelm said. “We are coming out of a period of a pandemic.”

She explained that court cases like these already had a slight backlog in the County pre-pandemic, but now, there is a definite waiting period.