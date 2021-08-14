Families First Visitation Station needs funding now

Without a major funding source, the Families First Visitation Station will not be able to continue operating through December, increasing court case numbers, the need for emergency services and the number of children with unsupervised visitation.
The Visitation Station
The Families First North Carolina Inc. Visitation Station offers a neutral place for parents or guardians to visit children in a monitored and safe environment, while court proceedings continue. The agency’s services are often needed in cases of domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health crisis, divorce and other instances where the welfare of the child and a parental relationship are involved.
Families First started in Rowan County in 1986 and later added on the Visitation Station program. Around 2018, it opened a second office in Cabarrus County with the main goal to aid the Department of Human Services with supervised visitation.
The agency is unique in offering security for its visits through off-duty police officers.
Beth Hamilton, program manager for the Visitation Station, said she wasn’t aware of any other agency that offered this service in either county.
"That is a huge factor for us because sometimes these visits aren't safe without security," Hamilton explained.
Even in the pandemic, the agency was only shut down for a few weeks during the first phase of the Stay at Home Order but reopened May 31, 2020 as an essential service.
“We are very connected to the rise in mental health issues, substance abuse issues and domestic violence issues, all of those which have had a substantial rise since the pandemic,” Hamilton said.
The funding loss
Jeannie Sherrill, executive director of Families First, was the first to hear that the agency wasn’t going to be funded through the Governor’s Crime Commission this year.
Usually the agency hears something back from the commission by March, but when April came and went this year, she was worried. Two weeks into May, she got an email saying the agency wasn’t going to receive a grant.
This was the first time in over a decade that it wouldn’t receive a grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission.
The Governor’s Crime Commission caps any one grant at $200,000, and Sherrill said the Visitation Station applies for just under that amount.
The Visitation Station wasn’t the only agency not to receive funding.
There were 10 providers which offer similar services that applied for funding. Only two of the organizations were funded.
But the Families First Visitation Station is one of the few providers that offer security.
And families in Rowan and Cabarrus counties definitely utilize the agency’s services, whether through court order or by personal request.
During the agency’s last fiscal year, it provided services for 91 Cabarrus County families and 121 Rowan County families. The agency facilitated 264 visits in Rowan County and 371 in Cabarrus County that fiscal year. That was a total of 685 hours of visitation.
As of July 2021, Families First is serving 33 families in Cabarrus County alone. That encompasses 48 children.
If the Visitation Station has to close down at any point, Sherrill said the agency doesn’t have anywhere to refer families because there isn’t another service like it in the area.
The consequences
As soon as the agency was denied funding, Sherrill and Hamilton began sending emails and making phone calls to their attorney and court networks to find other avenues of funding and let people know the reality of the situation.
Hamilton attends every session of domestic violence court in Rowan and Cabarrus counties and is well known to judges.
Chief District Court Judge Christy Wilhelm is especially well known to Families First. She was instrumental in bringing a Families First Visitation Station to Cabarrus County.
When speaking with the Independent Tribune, Wilhelm said she was jealous of Rowan County’s Visitation Station and wanted to help the agency find funding to get an office in Cabarrus. And the work was well worth it, she said.
"It has provided us with a great resource to try to heal the family while making sure the child is safe," Wilhelm said. "And that is something we can't guarantee if the visits are being supervised by a family member or a family friend or not at all."
Wilhelm said that before the Visitation Station was established, family members or friends were often called on to host visits. But this often led to parents or guardians going back to court, contesting who was monitoring visits.
Without the agency, Wilhelm said there could be serious consequences.
“It gives us fewer options to help those families that truly and desperately need it. It would increase the length of litigation. It would increase the amount of litigation. It would increase the cost of litigation, which is no mean feat,” Wilhelm said. “We are coming out of a period of a pandemic.”
She explained that court cases like these already had a slight backlog in the County pre-pandemic, but now, there is a definite waiting period.
She said some families can't wait and need a resolution as quickly as possible, which is where the Visitation Station comes in. But Wilhelm said the added pressure from the pandemic, plus the issues already present in these cases can be volatile.
“My fear is those cases will continue to devolve until folks have no other option than to engage emergency services whether it is through police, social services or a counselor at school,” she explained. “And those resources are already pretty tapped out.”
Family Law and Civil Litigation attorney Annette Heim also stated that her practice and other lawyers will lose a vital resource if it stops operating.
Just this year, Heim told the Independent Tribune she has used the Visitation Station in about five of her cases.
Heim explained that Visitation staff are trained to watch children and parental behaviors and take notes. If a staff member recognizes something like abuse it can be caught before it ever turns into a 911 phone call.
Visitation supervisors, she said, can also testify at court to what they witness.
Without supervision, sometimes issues like parental alienation that require therapy are missed and that can hurt the chances of family reunification.
"We are going to have to litigate a lot more cases," Heim said, describing what might happen. "And we are going to have to have a judge make hard decisions, and I think it is going to put a lot of children where there is a potential for parental alienation or abuse, it is not going to be caught."
For now, the Visitation Station is hoping to find funding.
The options
Sherril said that there are possibilities like the CARES Act funds from Cabarrus County or reversion funds.
Sherrill was also able to secure $10,000 in emergency funds from United Way. And attorneys have reached out to offer private donations.
But the Visitation Station is running out of funds and time.
Judge Wilhem said, for the sake of the community, she hopes the agency stays open.
“In our community, families form the foundation of our county,” she said. “The individual households that need the most help are the ones that are typically served by Families First.
“If we don’t help those folks as soon as possible, the problems will not go away, they will just escalate.
“And when those families become unable to help themselves, they will become our community's problem. We want to prevent as much of that as possible.”
Those interested in helping Families First North Carolina Inc. can email Beth Hamilton at bhamilton@families-1st.org
The agency's donation page can be found here.