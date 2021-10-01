Family gets back over 1,000 photos lost in 2011 Joplin tornado

There were photos of Jim in his firefighter uniform, and after calling the fire station, Beeler finally had a firm lead. He then tracked some of the Keans' family online to Kannapolis, where he finally found Jim and Peggy.

After ten years of searching, he couldn't wait to make the over 900-mile journey to give their photos back.

"It's relieving, but it is also exciting because we don't want to keep them. That isn't the goal. The goal is to get them home," Beeler said. "None of that can be replaced. What they are looking at and when you hand that to them, man, that's a big deal."

Recovering memories

The Keans sat in their front room as Beeler handed them stacks of memories. The images took them back to days when Jim was renovating their houses for his infamous construction projects and when Peggy was singing in her gospel group or traveling to Europe on history tours.

Beeler also gave back stacks of "bricks", or photos that were wet and then dried in clumps. NDPR works with local archivists to learn about how to care for and clean photos. Archivists have suggested tips on how to separate the bricks, but Beeler said it can be tricky.

When Jim saw the them, he loved the challenge.