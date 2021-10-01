Family gets back over 1,000 photos lost in 2011 Joplin tornado

KANNAPOLIS — When the Jim and Peggy Kean lost almost everything in the Joplin, Missouri, tornado, they didn't expect National Disaster Photo Rescue (NDPR) to return over 1,000 family photos ten years later.
When the tornado hit Joplin in 2011, a local church group started the 'Lost Photos of Joplin’ Facebook page to help reconnect people with their missing memories. From that one natural disaster, the group collected over 40,000 photos. Since then that small group has become NDPR and recovered documents and photos from natural disasters across the country and even supported efforts internationally.
Of the 900 families that lost photos in the tornado, the Keans were one of five that had such a large number recovered. They totaled 1,140.
That is why NDPR was relentless in tracking down the Keans and bringing their photos home, NDPR Executive Director Thad Beeler said
"Most of the time you get four or five pictures but not a thousand," he explained.
Starting over
When Peggy and Jim learned that NDPR was returning their belongings, they were struck at the number.
"I was shocked. I thought that was too much stuff," Peggy said.
When the tornado hit, the Keans weren't living in Joplin. About two years before, they had downsized their living and started traveling in an RV around Texas. They put their keepsakes and furniture into a storage unit in Joplin, where some of their family lived.
According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Joplin tornado killed 161 and left more than 1,000 people injured. It is considered one of the deadliest single tornados on record in the U.S. The damage it left totaled about $3 billion, with damage to 553 businesses and nearly 7,500 homes.
When the Keans learned about the tornado through the news, they called their relatives. But the storage unit was levelled. Only a few wedding pictures and a photo or Peggy's parents were left.
Until Beeler contacted them a few months ago about their photos, they hadn't thought about them in years.
"We didn't know if we would ever see anything again," Peggy said. "I have gone through these years and said, 'Oh, yeah, that was in the storage, important things.' But we have started over."
The Keans lost more than photos. Furniture, antiques, dishware, art pieces and even fire fighter memorabilia were lost.
They moved to North Carolina seven years ago and settled back in a stationary home.
Slowly, the Keans have replaced their belongings like books.
"We got a whole library spread across the Ozarks," Jim joked.
Their bookshelves are now lined with Goodwill and thrift store finds.
Locating the Keans
Jim, a firefighter by trade but an artist a heart, lost several paintings, most likely scattered over 70 miles away from where they were stored.
The same was true for their photos. NDPR volunteers located the family photos in Willard, Missouri, over 75 miles away from the storage unit. But among those images were clues, starting with a Christmas card that had their names.
Beeler said he tried to track them down through the city to see if they were listed as an affected family of the tornado. When that fell through, he went through more recovered documents. Volunteers found a Texas newspaper clipping about Jim and an ad for Peggy's gospel music group.
The Keans' photos were also organized by event. Since there was such a large number, Beeler said it was easier to group them. NDPR uses volunteers from local libraries, historical societies and even senior citizens to help catalogue and look for identifiers. With the sheer volume of photos, there was a higher likelihood of finding something.
There were photos of Jim in his firefighter uniform, and after calling the fire station, Beeler finally had a firm lead. He then tracked some of the Keans' family online to Kannapolis, where he finally found Jim and Peggy.
After ten years of searching, he couldn't wait to make the over 900-mile journey to give their photos back.
"It's relieving, but it is also exciting because we don't want to keep them. That isn't the goal. The goal is to get them home," Beeler said. "None of that can be replaced. What they are looking at and when you hand that to them, man, that's a big deal."
Recovering memories
The Keans sat in their front room as Beeler handed them stacks of memories. The images took them back to days when Jim was renovating their houses for his infamous construction projects and when Peggy was singing in her gospel group or traveling to Europe on history tours.
Beeler also gave back stacks of "bricks", or photos that were wet and then dried in clumps. NDPR works with local archivists to learn about how to care for and clean photos. Archivists have suggested tips on how to separate the bricks, but Beeler said it can be tricky.
When Jim saw the them, he loved the challenge.
"I feel an art project coming," he said.
Volunteers also recovered more than just the Keans' photos.
They also recovered one of Peggy's journals. Jim said Peggy would write daily about prayer requests and her thoughts.
They had rows of shelves full of her journals in their storage unit.
Toward the end pf the NDPR's visit, Beeler handed Peggy her journal. She began to read and stopped on one line and read it allowed.
"The only way God sows his saints is in whirlwind. That's why we can't dictate where we will land."