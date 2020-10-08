Farm trust fund awards more than $6.8 million for projects

RALEIGH – The N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund recently awarded more than $6.8 million to help communities across the state protect farmland and promote agricultural enterprises. Conservation easements were obtained on 6,064 acres of land across the state, including 3,890 acres in priority areas for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps.

These projects leverage over $5.9 million in secured matching funds from military, local, private and nonprofit partners.

“The past few years have been difficult for farmers. These awards for conservation easements will help keep farm families where they desire to be- on the farm,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “In addition, the funding for Farmland Protection Plans and agribusiness development projects will have a positive influence on local economies in counties across our state.”

The following is a list of awarded conservation easement projects:

*Beaufort Soil and Water Conservation District received $98,424 to help purchase a conservation easement on 355 acres.

*Piedmont Land Conservancy received $263,515 to preserve 135 acres of a farm in Randolph County.