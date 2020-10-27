Fencing manufacturer to create 142 new jobs in Rowan County

“Advanced manufacturers of all kinds find their future in our state because of our talent, location, affordable cost structure and access to high-growth consumer markets,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Eastern Wholesale Fence is a leading name in the building-products industry, and we look forward to supporting their long-range business strategy.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Eastern Wholesale Fence’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The company’s 142 new jobs will include engineers, technicians, operators, managers, and administrative support staff. The average annual salary for all new positions is $46,109, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $6.5 million per year. Rowan County’s overall average annual wage is $43,883.

Eastern Wholesale Fence’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $288 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 142 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,078,200 spread over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.