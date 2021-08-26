Fiber Internet from Kinetic is doubling in Concord

CONCORD - Kinetic announced Thursday plans to nearly double the number of fiber-eligible locations in Concord.
The announcement by Windstream, which operates Kinetic, comes about a week after Google Fiber announced it was moving into Concord with its high speed internet. Google Fiber is already in the Charlotte area.
Acccording to Thursday’s announcement, more than 18,000 homes and businesses have access to the gig speed fiber brings. In the first half of 2022, Kinetic will roll out fiber to another 16,000 locations, meaning more than half of Concord residents will have fiber access to broadband, voice, productivity and entertainment services with unparalleled speed and reliability.
This investment gives residents and businesses in the area access to fast, reliable fiber to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, school or stream entertainment services. Businesses ranging from small shops to large enterprises can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their businesses more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.
“We are excited that Kinetic by Windstream is expanding their high-speed, fiber-based Internet in Concord,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “Our citizens, businesses and schools have learned during the pandemic that access to high-speed, high-quality Internet is a necessity. We welcome and look forward to Kinetic’s expanded offerings across the city.”
Engineering for the project is ongoing, and Kinetic is staffing up construction crews to start the work at the beginning of the year. Residents of Concord will see crews working on fiber roll-out in their areas in the coming months.
“Kinetic is a proud partner to the city and residents of Concord, and we are dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed, at competitive rates with unmatched service,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “As this fiber is delivered, Concord more than ever will be able to count on Kinetic for fast and reliable connections.”
Kinetic is embarking on a $2 billion, multi-year construction initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service by deploying fiber across its 18-state footprint. The company is proud to name the Concord community as a premium market in North Carolina for this investment.
To support the company’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment program, the company recently announced it will add nearly 1,000 jobs in a newly-created internal engineering and fiber construction organization. To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.