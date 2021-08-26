Fiber Internet from Kinetic is doubling in Concord

CONCORD - Kinetic announced Thursday plans to nearly double the number of fiber-eligible locations in Concord.

The announcement by Windstream, which operates Kinetic, comes about a week after Google Fiber announced it was moving into Concord with its high speed internet. Google Fiber is already in the Charlotte area.

Acccording to Thursday’s announcement, more than 18,000 homes and businesses have access to the gig speed fiber brings. In the first half of 2022, Kinetic will roll out fiber to another 16,000 locations, meaning more than half of Concord residents will have fiber access to broadband, voice, productivity and entertainment services with unparalleled speed and reliability.

This investment gives residents and businesses in the area access to fast, reliable fiber to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, school or stream entertainment services. Businesses ranging from small shops to large enterprises can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their businesses more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.

