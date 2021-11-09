Find one-stop holiday shopping at this Saturday’s Art Walk on Union

MTI’s All Together Now! - Old Courthouse Theatre - Friday & Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. Join Old Courthouse Theatre as it participates in MTI's All Together Now! - a brand-new musical revue featuring 15 beloved songs from MTI's shows November 12 & 13 at 7:30 p.m. & Nov. 14 at 2:30 pm. The event opens with Be Our Guest and closes with Seasons of Love. Come out and enjoy local talent singing these and more beloved songs from Mamma Mia!, Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell and others in this family friendly event. This is a fundraiser for OCT as we continue to open the theatre back up following the COVID-19 shutdown and celebrate musical theatre. Masks are required while in the building and may be removed only when not actively eating or drinking. Tickets are available at octconcord.com or at the box office prior to the performance. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.