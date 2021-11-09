Find one-stop holiday shopping at this Saturday’s Art Walk on Union

If you have a love for local handmade art then you’re going to feel like a kid in a candy store this Saturday during Art Walk on Union in downtown Concord. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Street will be closed to vehicles but open to artists – nearly 70 of them – and to shoppers like you, looking to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.
Art Walk on Union is an all-day festival featuring local and regional artists and makers, food trucks, live music and plenty of craft beer from local breweries. Sponsored by Waste Pro, admission is free.
It’s the perfect time to shop for handmade jewelry, pottery, paintings, clothing, holiday decorations and anything else these incredibly talented artists create.
Remember to visit our Clay exhibition in The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council as well. This annual pottery show and sale, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank, features the work of 24 potters and ceramists. Admission is free. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Want to go?
What: Art Walk on Union
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Union Street in downtown Concord
How (much)?: Free admission
Art Walk on Union is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Visit www.bit.ly/artwalkonunion for more information.
This Week (Nov. 10-13)
Mural Viewing, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3 - 3:30 p.m. Join us for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. To comply with new safety guidelines and help slow the spread of COVID-19, we are REQUIRING MASKS inside all libraries for ages 5 and up. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Mural Viewing* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Adult DIY: Seasonal Signs, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Friday, Novemb 12, 2021, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Ready to get spooky? Come build a cute gnome witch to add to your holiday décor. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please remember this is an Adult Program. **PLEASE NOTE: Masks are now required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library and attend programs. Thank you for your understanding.** Please enter the number of people you are bringing to the program when registering. Cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Adult DIY: Seasonal Signs* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
MTI’s All Together Now! - Old Courthouse Theatre - Friday & Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. Join Old Courthouse Theatre as it participates in MTI's All Together Now! - a brand-new musical revue featuring 15 beloved songs from MTI's shows November 12 & 13 at 7:30 p.m. & Nov. 14 at 2:30 pm. The event opens with Be Our Guest and closes with Seasons of Love. Come out and enjoy local talent singing these and more beloved songs from Mamma Mia!, Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell and others in this family friendly event. This is a fundraiser for OCT as we continue to open the theatre back up following the COVID-19 shutdown and celebrate musical theatre. Masks are required while in the building and may be removed only when not actively eating or drinking. Tickets are available at octconcord.com or at the box office prior to the performance. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.
Crafting for the Community, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Are you an experienced crocheter interested in giving back to the community? Drop by the library to pick up materials and instructions to craft a NICU jellyfish that will be donated to Levine Children’s Hospital! Stay and crochet or take your project home to complete on your own time. Please return your completed jellyfish to the Harrisburg Library. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Harrisburg Library. Recommended for adults; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafting for the Community (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Stargazer Music Festival - Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.; In a field at night while planet-gazing, producers perform crafted original hip-hop & experimental electronic w/ live instrumentals by Your Neighborhood Orchestra. Pull up blankets & chairs in the grass around the stage for unparalleled night concerts. Recommended for all ages; tickets are $18-$25. GreenLife Family Farms, 281 Odell School Road, Concord. For more information, contact info@charlottenewmusic.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Next Week (Nov. 14 -20)
Annual Fall Judged Art Show 2021 - Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.
Are you an art maker in Cabarrus County? Consider submitting your work to the Cabarrus Art Guild’s annual judged arts show this Fall! Paintings, drawings, mixed media, sculpture, and more are welcomed as submissions to the art show this year! Cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members; For individuals older than 18; Cabarrus Art Guild at ClearWater Arts Center & Studio, 223 Crowell Drive Northwest, Concord; Find more details at: prospectus_for_fall_2021_judged_show_10182021_pdf.pdf (cabarrusartguild.org)
Crafters Unite, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Monday, Nov. 15, 4 - 5 p.m.- Gather with other crafters to work on various crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration is required. PLEASE NOTE: Masks are now required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library and attend programs. Thank you for your understanding. Recommended for ages 13 and up; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Crafters Unite, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Monday, Nov. 15, 6- 7 p.m. Gather with other crafters as we work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration and face coverings are required. Recommended for ages 13 and up; cost is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Masks are now required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library and attend programs. Recommended for ages 6-12; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Cozy Crafting, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4:30 p.m. Join us to make some cozy winter crafts to keep for yourself or use as gifts! We will be learning simple macrame and how to weave on a cd with yarn. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Cozy Crafting* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 - 7 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Masks are now required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library and attend programs. Recommended for ages 6-12; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Kid Krafters, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4:30 p.m. Come celebrate National Family Literacy Month - Kid Krafters style! Show your love of reading by making an origami bookmark, decorating a tote bag for your books, and more. Recommended for ages 7-12; cost is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Thursday, Nov. 18, 4 - 4:30 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art! Recommended for ages 6-11; cost is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers (MTP) (RR) (activecalendar.com).
Doodle Stitching Cozy Coasters, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. - noon. A beginner’s embroidery project to learn basic stitches, design transfer, and how to prepare an embroidery hoop! Recommended for ages 13 and up; cost is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - Doodle Stitching Cozy Coasters* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Upcoming
2021 North Carolina Fall Festival - Saturday, Nov. 27, 1- 5 p.m. The 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival is the biggest fall festival of the year. Homemade crafts and local vendors are the backbones of the community. 300 free swag bags to the first attendees who enter. Food/drinks, entertainment, face painting, free giveaways, and more make this a must attend event. This is a family friendly free event! (Indoor Festival). Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information, see 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival Tickets, Sat, Nov 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, December 3-5, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Tickets:$10-15; Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, at 10 a.m. Eventbrite.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, see cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
