Find out how Mount Pleasant is celebrating Independence Day
Find out how Mount Pleasant is celebrating Independence Day

  Updated
Fourth of July

The Town of Mount Pleasant will celebrate Independence day with fireworks and a host of other activities this weekend. 

 Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

MOUNT PLEASANT  Independence Day Celebrations are back to in-person and the Town of Mount Pleasant and the community are pulling out all the stops. 

The town is hosting a fun filled day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, when peopel can go to visit the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum to see all of the new exhibits. The museum will be open until 3 pm. 

The community can also swing by the Downtown Open House for some face painting, music and more from local businesses at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. 

Independence Day Flyer

Read the details for Independence Day here. 

The Independence Day parade will start at 5 p.m. and travel from the Tuscarora Mill located at E. Franklin Street and continue to North Main Street and Highway 49. 

The town will also have its largest fireworks show in history starting at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off on Washington Street behind the town hall. 

To help celebrate, 73 & Main and Café Lentz will host a cookout Saturday. The Old Well Patio will be serving burgers and hot dogs starting at 3 p.m. 

Walter Finley and April Dawn, recently named the Carolina Country Music Awards Due of the Year, will be performing live at 4 p.m. on the Old Well Patio at 73 & Main.

After the 4th of July parade the cookout will continue at Café Lentz around 5:30 p.m. with Josh Sanders live on the Café Lentz Patio from 6 - 8 p.m.

And this year marks the 20th Anniversary of the Miss Mount Pleasant Independence Day Pageant. Winners of the pageant will be riding on a float in the parade. 

