Find out how Mount Pleasant is celebrating Independence Day

MOUNT PLEASANT — Independence Day Celebrations are back to in-person and the Town of Mount Pleasant and the community are pulling out all the stops.

The town is hosting a fun filled day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, when peopel can go to visit the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum to see all of the new exhibits. The museum will be open until 3 pm.

The community can also swing by the Downtown Open House for some face painting, music and more from local businesses at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Independence Day parade will start at 5 p.m. and travel from the Tuscarora Mill located at E. Franklin Street and continue to North Main Street and Highway 49.

The town will also have its largest fireworks show in history starting at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off on Washington Street behind the town hall.

To help celebrate, 73 & Main and Café Lentz will host a cookout Saturday. The Old Well Patio will be serving burgers and hot dogs starting at 3 p.m.