Find out how to apply for free mental health services in the community

CONCORD — Through recent grants, VIDA Wellness is able to offer free mental health services to many in the community.

VIDA received grants from Mental Health America, Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and the City of Concord. Some of these funds were given through the American Rescue Plan 2021.

Co-Founder Yuly Rodriguez said the counseling staff at VIDA have seen an increase in need for mental health services during the pandemic.

"We understand that due to the pandemic, and even before that, there was always an issue to accessing mental health services," she said.

According to a CDC report from June 2020, 31% of adult survey respondents reported anxiety or depression symptoms, 26% reported stress-related symptoms and about 13% reported struggling with substance abuse. Overall, there was an increase in adults reporting anxiety, depression or stress symptoms compared to reports from 2019.

When VIDA opened during the pandemic, it offered a sliding scale for people to be able to afford mental health services, but Rodriguez said more people are in need of services but can't pay.