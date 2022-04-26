Find out how to donate to the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship

The widow of fallen Concord Officer Jason Shuping has a goal to award as many scholarships from her newly established memorial fund as possible, and she is asking the community to help.

Haylee Shuping established the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship fund for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program cadets at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College earlier this month.

It aims to help encourage BLET cadets to pursue their goals of becoming a law enforcement officer by making the program more financially accessible.

Shuping said she established the endowed scholarship to honor her husband’s legacy in building a strong community of new law enforcement talent that aspires to make a difference in the lives of others.

“There is a great need in our local communities for new law enforcement officers that are looking to make a difference,” she said. “This scholarship hopes to alleviate financial barriers cadets face when deciding to enroll in the program and encourage those that would not have enrolled if this scholarship did not exist.”

Before this endowment scholarship was established, there were no other funding options available to assist BLET cadets at Rowan-Cabarrus. Haylee said she remembers her husband going through the program.

“Many cadets are unable to be employed in the program due to the long hours in class as required and have to rely on their partners or parents for financial support,” she said.

Shuping has personally donated $25,000 to establish the endowment fund. She also donated an additional $1,500 to be awarded to the Fall 2022 cohort.

But she hopes the fund will grow to offer multiple scholarship awards per disbursement.

“I would like to have the opportunity to be able to award more than one scholarship a year to create the biggest impact in honoring Jason's legacy,” she said. “I am asking the community to please come together in supporting my initiative in helping to make that goal a reality.”

There are two ways to contribute to the scholarship fund. A donation link is available on the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College website to donate directly at https://4agc.com/donation_pages/0edc7f73-43ad-46a4-8fc8-d054ebfc2960.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

P.O. Box 1595

Salisbury, NC 28145

Donations written as a check should indicate funds intended for Jason Shuping Scholarship in the memo line.

There is also a memorial T-shirt fundraiser currently running for the endowment fund. Shuping designed memorial T-shirts in partnership with Grunt Style in honor of her husband. They are available for purchase until May 2 at 4 p.m. EST at https://www.gruntstyle.com/collections/customs/products/officer-jason-shuping.