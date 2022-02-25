Fire destroys house, outbuilding on Green Drive SW

CONCORD — A mobile home and outbuilding were destroyed in a fire Thursday late evening.

Concord Fire Department received a report of a house fire at 220 Green Dr. SW at 11:18 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Fire crews responded and arrived within three minutes. They found a mobile home with fire throughout and an outbuilding that was fully involved in fire. Crews quickly stretched hose lines and began attacking the separate fires, officials said.

A rapid search was made of the home to locate any victims. No individuals were found.

The fires were brought under control after 10 minutes. No injuries to firefighters or to civilians were reported. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Concord Police and Cabarrus County EMS. The City of Concord Electrical Utilities Department also assisted. Fire damage made the mobile home and outbuilding a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation.