Fire fighters and puppies and birthdays, 'Oh, my'

CONCORD — A Concord native turned 101 Sunday and was surprised with a special celebration.

Martha Summers was born in Concord in 1920 and lived on Bell Avenue with a Ford Model T car in the garage.

"My mother is part of old Concord," Jim said. "And she has seen this town change remarkably."

Her son Jim Summers said he wanted to give his mom a special celebration even though the pandemic meant a large gathering wasn't possible. With some help from their neighbor Kim Horton, Jim and Horton were able to pull together a drive-by celebration with folks from the neighborhood and their church.

Once Martha was brought outside of her house and placed in a chair next to the curb, she laughed as a Concord Fire truck and and Concord Police car led the parade down Rabon Street.

As the fire truck stopped in front of Martha, she kept waving.

"Oh, my. Is this my birthday present?" she joked.

Martha sent to school to be a secretary and came back to Concord working as a secretary for the Register of Deeds office in the Cabarrus County Court House.

Jim said he is proud of his mother's work.

