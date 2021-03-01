Fire fighters and puppies and birthdays, 'Oh, my'

CONCORD — A Concord native turned 101 Sunday and was surprised with a special celebration.
Martha Summers was born in Concord in 1920 and lived on Bell Avenue with a Ford Model T car in the garage.
"My mother is part of old Concord," Jim said. "And she has seen this town change remarkably."
Her son Jim Summers said he wanted to give his mom a special celebration even though the pandemic meant a large gathering wasn't possible. With some help from their neighbor Kim Horton, Jim and Horton were able to pull together a drive-by celebration with folks from the neighborhood and their church.
Once Martha was brought outside of her house and placed in a chair next to the curb, she laughed as a Concord Fire truck and and Concord Police car led the parade down Rabon Street.
As the fire truck stopped in front of Martha, she kept waving.
"Oh, my. Is this my birthday present?" she joked.
Martha sent to school to be a secretary and came back to Concord working as a secretary for the Register of Deeds office in the Cabarrus County Court House.
Jim said he is proud of his mother's work.
"She has had a remarkable life," he said.
She later became the secretary of the North Carolina Democratic Party in the 1950s when Adlai Stevenson was nominated to run against Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Before retirement, Martha managed the Cabarrus Country Country club.
But many Concord residents may remember Martha as their preschool teacher at Saint James Lutheran Church.
Children have always been a joy to Martha, Jim said. This was one of the reasons why Martha has been a silent but long-standing supporter of the Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network (CVAN).
Martha became interested in CVAN, Jim said, when the organization was looking for its first shelter for women and children.
"When CVAN needed a home to start a shelter, Mom saw that they got the house she grew up in, so they had a special place in her heart from then on," Jim said.
As the parade wound down and the last car honked its way through, Martha got another surprise. Family friends recently adopted a puppy. She had asked several times to meet the dog. And Sunday afternoon, Martha finally got the chance.
As Martha pet the puppy in her lap, she said the day was perfect.
"Meeting friends was the best part," she said. "All that was missing was the horses and cows."