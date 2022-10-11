Fire Truck Parade, concerts, police open house in store for Kannapolis this week

KANNAPOLIS — It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis.

This week’s events are:

October 14: Stuff the Truck Food Drive, Fire Truck Parade and Kid’s Firefighter Costume Contest, Laureate Way

The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kid’s Costume Contest, at 5:45 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14. The parade will proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.

Immediately, following the fire truck parade join us for the Children’s Fire Costume Contest at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way, near Kannapolis City Hall. Kids aged 12 and under are encouraged to dress in a fire related costume. Prizes will be awarded for the Most Original, Most Similar to Kannapolis Fire Department, and Chief’s Choice Award. Registration is not required.

That same day Kannapolis firefighters are sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry. Drop off your non-perishable food items, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14 at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Meet our Kannapolis firefighters as they accept your donations and "stuff the fire truck".

October 15: Shred Event

9 a.m. – 12 noon Public Works Facility, 1401 Bethpage Road

The Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.

October 16: Sunday Music Series: Carolina Gator Gumbo

1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park ,119 N. Main Street

Free concert featuring Carolina Gator Gumbo, a Cajun music band. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food/Drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are welcomed.

October 17: Kannapolis Police Department Open House & Recruitment Event

5-8 p.m. at Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way

The Kannapolis Police Department invites the community to attend its open house, from 5-8 p.m., on Oct. 17, at Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way. This event is free to the public.

During the event there will be guided tours of the police department, displays and demonstrations from each individual police division. Meet our police officers and K-9 officers. Child fingerprinting kits will also be available for parents. Enjoy free popcorn and slushies.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer is welcome to attend a recruitment event that same evening at 7:30 p.m. to speak with officers and learn more about working for the Kannapolis Police Department.