First in over 20 years, Concord builds substation completely in-house

But this project offered an opportunity that Concord's Electric Department hadn't seen in almost 25 years. The entire substation was built in-house by Concord employees.

Substation Coordinator Ty Barbee had been on the job nine years at Concord when the last substation was built in-house in 1997. But things have definitely changed since then.

"Technology has really changed," he explained. "We had mechanical relays back then. We have electronics now. "The transformers — we get a lot more information from them. Before you had to actually come to the site and read the meters and now that goes all the way to our SCADA system and we don't have to be on site."

Those changes have made things safer for Barbee's crew and faster for response times, especially technology and newer safety regulations. This is one of two Concord substations equipped with cameras, which have a dual purpose.