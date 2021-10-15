First in over 20 years, Concord builds substation completely in-house

The City of Concord cut the ribbon on its first in-house built substation in over 20 years.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch and members of the city council gathered at the substation on Heglar Road Thursday with members of the electric department that helped construct the site.
"As our city continues to grow, so too does the demand for our high-quality services," Dusch said. "Over the last decade, our electric systems customer base has grown over 20%. Today, we have more than 33,000 meters on the system."
The city was recently named one of the state's top ten most populous states, seeing 33% growth in the last decade.
The new Substation P and Delivery 6 project was meant to help alleviate strain on other substations and to increase capacity for future growth. It will help power residential and commercial areas along Highway 49. Substation P has seven distribution breakers that will help relieve capacity on two other substations. It will also allow for redundant power supply to the Highway 49 area. To prepare for growth, Substation P is capable of housing eight breakers total.
Delivery 6 has four transmission breakers that can feed five substations on that side of town, including Substation P.
But this project offered an opportunity that Concord's Electric Department hadn't seen in almost 25 years. The entire substation was built in-house by Concord employees.
Substation Coordinator Ty Barbee had been on the job nine years at Concord when the last substation was built in-house in 1997. But things have definitely changed since then.
"Technology has really changed," he explained. "We had mechanical relays back then. We have electronics now. "The transformers — we get a lot more information from them. Before you had to actually come to the site and read the meters and now that goes all the way to our SCADA system and we don't have to be on site."
Those changes have made things safer for Barbee's crew and faster for response times, especially technology and newer safety regulations. This is one of two Concord substations equipped with cameras, which have a dual purpose.
"It is for security, but we also mainly wanted it so if we had something open out here — say if we are home on the weekend or even in the SCADA room, and pull the cameras up — we can see if something is going on let's say on Breaker 3," he said "If we are in the SCADA department and pull the cameras up and see what it is, the guys who are responding can relay that information and say that isn't the crew I need for this, I need this crew. It speeds response times up."
In total. the project took 14 months. Barbee explained that they took construction slow, using it as a tool to educate and train the 10-technician team building the substation.
Substation SCADA Technician Jordan Goodman, one of the 10 technicians, said this was the first time he was able to see a substation from a mechanical point of view that was so detailed.
"Getting to be up-close and personal with bus work, switches, hanging copper — that is going to be the closest we will lever get to it because it is all de-energized and we can actually touch it," Goodman explained. "We learned the mechanical side of it," Goodman said. "When ever you are in a hot station, you can never get that close to it."
The technicians were able to be hands on with laying copper wire, installing a transformer and putting up the control building.
But this isn't the technicians' usual job. In the day-to-day, the 10 technicians worked on repairing and maintaining all of the substations across the city.
And that job never stopped while they were building Substation P and Delivery 6.
And while this may have been a first, not only for the technicians, but many in the electric department, they will be able to do this again.
This is the city's sixteenth substation and there are five more projects upcoming, and at least one of those is currently projected to be built in house.
Barbee has been with Concord for over 30 years and in that time the city has built two substations in-house.
Goodman has been with the city for about three and he will potentially be a part of building two substations in 4-5 years on the job.
But not everyone saw the completion of this project.
At the ribbon cutting, city employees took a moment to remember a colleague Tommy Deese who began work on the substation but passed away before it was completed.
Barbee said this has been one of his favorite projects to date in his career.
"I take pride in it," he said. "I love what I do."