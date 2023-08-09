CONCORD — First Presbyterian Church Concord has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) to build new homes since its inception in 1989.

The congregation set three weeks in May and June to raise $10,000 for Habitat Cabarrus. An anonymous donor incentivized the campaign with a $5,000 matching challenge, doubling their gift.

“The amazing impact in our county due to the long-standing partnership between First Presbyterian Church Concord and Habitat Cabarrus is a perfect example of what is possible when you give it to God,” said Bill Shelton, Habitat Cabarrus CEO.

The support of partners like First Presbyterian and others has inspired Habitat Cabarrus to announce a FAITH BUILD this fall. The idea behind the FAITH BUILD is for a new home build to be 80% funded and built by the FAITH COMMUNITY. If a church would like to participate, contact Bonnie Jones at bonnie@habitatcabarrus.org or 704-786-4001, Ext. 101.

The cost of building a Habitat Cabarrus home in 2019 was $85,000 compared to today at $150,000-$170,000. This does not include the cost of land. Now more than ever, Habitat Cabarrus needs the community to engage and help build more affordable homes.

Local churches can help by joining the Faith Committee to help with the FAITH BUILD (first meeting Sept. 5), become a volunteer at the Habitat Cabarrus ReStore or volunteer on the build site, donate or participate in a fundraiser (FAITH BUILD-Fall, Year End giving campaign, WOMEN BUILD-Spring), provide lunch one day at a build site or provide “Welcome Home” gifts for the new homeowners.

Contact Habitat Cabarrus to find more ways to get involved. Questions about volunteering can be directed to Willmarie Austin at willmarie@habitatcabarrus.org or 704-786-4001, Ext. 104.