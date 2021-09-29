First Presbyterian sponsors yard sale to benefit Haiti Children's Mission

CONCORD – An abundance of new and gently used treasures awaits you at First Presbyterian Church Concord's third-ever yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Market for Mission at 65 Church St. NE will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m., both in the Church Street courtyard and inside the adjacent Davis Hall. If it rains, the entire sale will be inside. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted. Masks will be required for both volunteers and shoppers.

The sale will include 1,000s of lightly used and brand-new items: vintage and collectibles, home and seasonal decor, artwork, furniture, toys, jewelry, handbags, shoes, kitchen and housewares, linens, sports, and lawn and garden.

Here are a few highlights:

* A huge, over five-feet tall, Kidkraft Dollhouse Manor including furniture

* A classic Bob Timberlake bear clock and an unused Milsco motorcycle seat

* Large collections of Lizzie High dolls and Precious Moments figurines in their original boxes

* Multiple Keurigs, a Soda Stream and an espresso machine

* A broad selection of children’s items including a play teepee, Little Tykes equipment and books