First Presbyterian sponsors yard sale to benefit Haiti Children's Mission

CONCORD – An abundance of new and gently used treasures awaits you at First Presbyterian Church Concord's third-ever yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Market for Mission at 65 Church St. NE will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m., both in the Church Street courtyard and inside the adjacent Davis Hall. If it rains, the entire sale will be inside. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted. Masks will be required for both volunteers and shoppers.
The sale will include 1,000s of lightly used and brand-new items: vintage and collectibles, home and seasonal decor, artwork, furniture, toys, jewelry, handbags, shoes, kitchen and housewares, linens, sports, and lawn and garden.
Here are a few highlights:
* A huge, over five-feet tall, Kidkraft Dollhouse Manor including furniture
* A classic Bob Timberlake bear clock and an unused Milsco motorcycle seat
* Large collections of Lizzie High dolls and Precious Moments figurines in their original boxes
* Multiple Keurigs, a Soda Stream and an espresso machine
* A broad selection of children’s items including a play teepee, Little Tykes equipment and books
* A pool table, a carrom board, and high-quality wood games
* Hundreds of seasonal and holiday décor items including fall and Halloween items to use now and Christmas and Easter things for later
* Vintage glass, gingerbread clock, dolls, Wedgwood, Meito China, Corning Ware, Stiffel Crystal, Wilton RWP Pewter, Cat’s Meow, Beatrix Potter, Ransbottom pottery, oil lamps, tea sets, china and glassware, vintage snow skis
* A wonderful assortment of barely used home decorative items, including lamps, mirrors, pictures, pedestals, whimsical garden ornaments and unique accessories
* Beautiful jewelry, purses and shoes (including designer brands) and other accessories as well as adult outerwear
* Decorative pillows and a variety of bedroom, bathroom and kitchen linens
* Original and reproduction artwork beautifully framed and ready to hang and pottery from North Carolina potters
* China, baking and serving dishes, and dinnerware
* Lightly used furniture, including bunkbeds, chairs, tables, upholstered items and rugs
* Records, CDs, an electronic keyboard and as Oscar Schmidt Autoharp
* Thirty-nine volumes of the Franklin Mint “100 Greatest Recordings of All Time”
* Multi-purpose 24” x 24” high-density foam mats for home gyms or play areas
Proceeds from the Market for Mission will go toward First Presbyterian Church'schildren's mission in Haiti.
The church supports three schools, a medical clinic and a Christian nondenominational church in rural Bayonnais, 100 miles north of Port au Prince. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and educational opportunities are limited.
The area is home to tens of thousands of people struggling for daily survival. While the region was not affected directly by the recent earthquake and tropical storm that hit the country, necessities have become scarce and more expensive.
Learn more about the Haiti mission at www.ewohaiti.org.
For more information about the market and other First Presbyterian Church activities, visit www.firstpresconcord.org.