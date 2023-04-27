SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently graduated its first class of Certified Logistics Technicians at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

The graduates completed the College’s Certified Logistics Technician (CLT) course which provided training and certification that prepares them to apply for sustainable employment when they are released from incarceration. Six interested inmates who met requirements from the College and detention center were offered the opportunity to complete the course with scholarships to cover the cost.

“This nationally recognized industry credential positions these graduates for immediate employment by equipping them with relevant skills to perform in-demand jobs in our area,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Craig Lamb.

The short-term Certified Logistics Technician program prepares graduates for jobs in global logistics facilities. Logistics positions account for one of the fastest-growing employment segments in the region, offering competitive pay and benefits. The program offers training in front-line material handling and supply chain logistics so that graduates will qualify for jobs in fulfillment centers, warehouses, distribution centers and factories.

Rates of recidivism (relapse into criminal behavior) for justice-involved populations are approximately 47%, with most arrests occurring within two years of release from incarceration. Some of the strongest factors influencing recidivism include post-release support in the areas of employment, housing and transportation.

To assist inmates upon release, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the College, along with local second-chance hiring employers and Rider Concord-Kannapolis Area Transit to provide support.

“We are honored to be given the opportunity to work with these men and this program,” said Matthew Griffin, production coordinator at Snyder Packaging. “It is our duty to give others another chance.”

Second-chance hiring benefits businesses in an increasingly tight labor market while giving formerly incarcerated individuals an opportunity to prove themselves in the workplace. According to the Second Chance Business Coalition, the majority of second chance business leaders report that workers with criminal records perform as well or better than those without a criminal history.

“We are grateful to Rowan-Cabarrus and our community partners for this proactive approach to helping ensure that candidates with high potential have employment opportunities when they return to society,” said Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw. “Finding satisfactory employment is a big factor that can make or break their success.”

At an event held in their honor, the graduates from the Cabarrus County Detention Center were able to participate in interviews with representatives from local employers Owens Corning Reinforcement Solutions and Snyder Packaging.

“Our mission is to help individuals improve their lives through the power of learning, and we are proud to participate in outreach to prepare these justice-involved individuals to succeed,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Connecting people with opportunities to be loyal, productive employees is a critical step in changing their lives and our community for the better.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).