Five Cabarrus County Schools elementary VEX Robotics teams earned world championship berths.
Three teams from Weddington Hills Elementary and teams from Hickory Ridge Elementary and Coltrane-Webb Elementary qualified during tournaments held recently in Cabarrus County. The VEX Robotics World Championships event will be held in Dallas, Texas, from April 25 to May 4.
Hickory Ridge Elementary Cowboy Robotics and Weddington Hills Rapid Robotics were named the 2023 Elementary IQ State Champions.
Teams and members:
Weddington Hills Elementary Gear Girls
Ava Adam
Allie Hartley
Lily Kyslinger
Addie Kyslinger
People are also reading…
Ella Sninchack
Coaches: Farrah Milby, Kate Highsmith
Weddington Hills Elementary Friction Fighters
Henry Smith
Colin Meendering
Noah Highsmith
Coaches: Farrah Milby, Kate Highsmith
Weddington Hills Elementary Rapid Robotics
Carson Printy
Jackson Brauer
Cooper Guerity
Jet Cook
Coaches: Farrah Milby, Kate Highsmith
Hickory Ridge Elementary Cowboy Robotics
Connor Edwards
Brandon Yarbrough
Bryn Otlewski
Aubree Robinson
Cole Neifer
Oliver Truong
Coaches: Kristen Truong, Raiford Bonnell
Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary Robotic Starz
Dhanya Bodasingu
Jessa Frye
Vedhika Iyer
Zeus Patricio Anorve
Ishaan Raj Vignesh Babu
Coaches: Jennifer Koerner, Jordan Johnson, Claudia Koerner