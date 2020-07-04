Five people die in I-485 crash; trooper struck while investigating

CHARLOTTE — Five people died and at least three others were hurt in a crash on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, troopers said.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the inner loop of I-485. The road was closed between Oakland Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard while police investigated the scene.
Troopers said there were four cars involved in the collision. Officials said a car was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” on the outer loop of I-485 when the driver hit a box truck from behind, causing both vehicles to lose control and go into the median.
The box truck hit the cable barriers in the median, entered the inner loop lanes and went into oncoming traffic.
The truck was first hit by an SUV containing a family of four — troopers confirmed all four in the SUV died in the crash.
The box truck then bounced off that collision and was struck by another vehicle, killing one person and seriously injuring a passenger.
Authorities said the woman driving the box truck was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist and broken ribs.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was also taken to the hospital with a broken neck. Officials said charges will be filed once they have been released.
Investigating trooper struck by car
A state highway patrol trooper investigating a fatal crash from Friday night is in critical condition after a car collided with his cruiser and then the cruiser hit him.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the outer loop of I-485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Officials said Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo was getting ready to resurvey the scene from Friday night’s fatal crash and troopers were beginning to shut the roadway down.
“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury. His family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”
Lopez-Alcedo had parked his car in the middle of the roadway to block two lanes at once, and authorities said that as two cars were coming down I-485, one went right of the car and the other went left of the car, hitting the trooper’s patrol car.
The patrol car then hit the trooper.
Lopez-Alcedo was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
Authorities said there are no charges at this time.
The trooper was in the area to investigate Friday night’s crash on the inner loop of I-485 where five people were killed and at least three were hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation. Visit wsoctv.com for more information and updates..
