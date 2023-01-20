Flag drop box project expands into Midland

MIDLAND — American Legion Post 433 was packed Thursday evening as the newest flag drop box was unveiled.

During the post's regular meeting, members and guests gathered to have a meal before the box was revealed.

Judy Tarbox, district 17 commander for the American Legion, said she was excited to see another flag box pop up in the county.

"It's getting easier for folks to dispose of their unusable flags," she said. "These flags are able to be disposed of with respect, honoring what the flag stands for. It's good to see this turnout tonight."

Tarbox has seen the project grow since the first flag box was put in place at Post 51.

David Jones, with the Cabarrus County Carolina Club, started the project seven months ago. Jones is a former resident of Chapel Hill and saw that the Post 6 in that area had a flag box. After moving back to Cabarrus County, he wanted to see residents have easier access to proper flag disposal.

The retired post office box used at Post 51 was purchased by Jones at an auction. Since then, UPS has donated several boxes to the project.

Since the project's launch, the drop boxes have helped properly retire 396 flags.

This new box is the fourth in Cabarrus. There are currently two boxes in Kannapolis and one in Concord.

And other organizations have plans for more. The next box is expected to go up at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant.

The vice commander at Post 433 is also planning to work with three local high school Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs to place boxes and spread proper flag etiquette and disposal to students.

Jones said he is hoping locations in Harrisburg will also be interested in participating.

For those interested in hosting a flag box, contact Jones at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.