The Cabarrus County Carolina Club placed its fifth flag collection drop box (for worn and tattered US & State flags) in Cabarrus County at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum in Mt. Pleasant on Memorial Day.

The dedication was a small part of the larger ‘Taps Across America’ honoring all those who have given their lives in the service to our country. At precisely 3 p.m. Taps was played at hundreds of locations across the US to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Mt. Pleasant ceremony, Taps was followed by inviting the public to ring the bell in honor of family and loved ones who have served our country so honorably. After the ringing of the bell, a new flag retirement collection box was dedicated by the Cabarrus County Carolina Club that will serve Mt. Pleasant and the surrounding community. The box is located just off the circle driveway to the right of the building.

The Cabarrus County Carolina Club would like to thank The United Parcel Service (UPS) and Broome Sign Company in Concord for their continued support. UPS provided the collection box and Broome Sign Company donated the signage on the collection box. The club also thanks the Daughters of the American Revolution - Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter, the Scouts of the Central NC Council, and the girl scouts of the Hornet's Nest Council for their diligent efforts at honorably and properly retiring the flags collected.

To date the club has collected 1442 flags of which 630 have been properly retired. There are plans for additional collection boxes in Harrisburg and in Concord. Other organizations or businesses that would like to be a site sponsor for a future box or to hold retirement ceremonies for flags should contact David Jones, Cabarrus County Carolina Club, at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.