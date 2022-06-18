Flag Retirement drop box opens at Post 51

CONCORD — A new flag retirement box has gone up at American Legion Post 51.

In honor of the new drop-off box and Flag Day, which was June 14, the Post held a flag disposal and dedication ceremony Saturday morning, June 18.

The box was donated to the Post by the Cabarrus County Carolina Club as part of a new community service project.

David Jones, with the Carolina Club, said this was the first box the club has donated, but he hopes more will follow.

“I'm hoping to place them in strategic spots around the county to make it easy for people to drop flags off,” Jones said. “Hopefully the program will go on in perpetuity.”

Several flags had been dropped off at the Post to be disposed of at the ceremony.

Judy Tarbox, vice commander of the Post, said she was grateful to have a dedicated place for flags needing to be retired.

“Post 51 has done flag retirements in the past,” she said. “This was a natural coming together with the Scouts and the club to have this ceremony. The donated box is a great benefit for throughout the year. The flags can be dropped off there without worry of the elements or conditions.”

Girl Scouts were also present and assisted in the flag disposal ceremony. Scouts often participate in Post activities like placing flags at grave sites, Tarbox said.

Isabella Robison, a Girl Scout Cadet and soon-to-be seventh grader, participated in the ceremony by reading a bit of history about the flag.

She also carried a flag to the disposal site after it was inspected.

Her mother, Marbely Robison, is a former military member and said she and her daughter often volunteer at organizations like Wreaths Across America.

“I want to instill in my daughter the kind of respect and honor I have for symbols like the flag,” Robison said.

The flag disposal ceremony started with a reading of the history of the flag. Afterward, participants went outdoors for the inspection of the flags and their proper burning.

All flags that were burned were made from natural fibers.

Flags with fibers like nylon will be disassembled and given to a recycler in the city of Chester, South Carolina, that has agreed to take them.

The drop-off box is at American Legion Post 51 at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW, Concord. The public can drop off flags that need to be retired there, and the Post will properly dispose of them.

Anyone interested in having a drop-off box placed anywhere in the Cabarrus County area can contact David Jones at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.