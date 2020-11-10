Flags in Harrisburg Veterans Park celebrate Veterans Day, Auxilliary's 101st year of service

With the pandemic resulting in the cancellation of the normal programs observed on Veterans Day, Harrisburg's American Legion Auxiliary Unit #523 looked for other ways to remind the public of this patriotic holiday and to honor the men and women who have served our country.

The Unit decided nothing represents more the service and sacrifice of millions of veterans than our American Flag, "Old Glory".

A group of Unit members and volunteers gathered last Friday evening at Veterans Park in Harrisburg to place flags in the center grassy area where those will remain until Thursday, Nov. 12.

COVID-19 had also interrupted the Unit's plans to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary last year, so members decided it would be most appropriate to display 101 flags to acknowledge the 101st anniversary which will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Anyone interested in more information about this organization may contact Janice MacLeod at 980-253-0656 or jhm1018@aol.com.