 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Drive for Veterans Now Underway in Kannapolis
View Comments

Food Drive for Veterans Now Underway in Kannapolis

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Food Drive

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices annually.

 Courtesy Image

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company are sponsoring a food drive for Cabarrus and Rowan County veterans who are in need. Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by November 23, 2020.

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices annually.

Items that are needed the most are canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, pork-n-beans, and pudding cups. Individually wrapped snack cakes and cookies are also a favorite and much appreciated.

All the items will be taken to Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices who will distribute them to veterans in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for how you can sleep better when you're anxious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts