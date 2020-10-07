 Skip to main content
Food drive to be held Saturday; BBQ fundraiser canceled
Club news

Does your garden club, civic organization or non-profit have news or information you would like to share? Email jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

Community food drive Saturday

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church, 6001 Old Concord Salisbury Road, Kannapolis, will hold a Community Food Drive on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The church is located at the corner of Lane Street and Old Concord Salisbury Road. This will be a drive thru due to the coronavirus. Church members will have masks and gloves and will obtain canned goods from your vehicle as you drive through the back of our parking lot.

Donations collected will be given to Cooperative Christian Ministries of Concord. Your donations are needed and appreciated. Any questions, please call 704-796-1671.

BBQ chicken fundraiser canceled

Due to COVID-19, the New Gilead Reformed Church Fall BBQ Chicken fundraiser that was originally planned for October 17th has been cancelled.

The church hopes you can join it for a spring event in March 2021.

