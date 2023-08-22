SALISBURY – Food Lion is notifying customers of a recall of Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn. These items are being recalled due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. This recall affects only the products listed below.

Food Lion Mixed Vegetables: 16 ounce, UPC 0003582600509.

Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn: 16 ounce, UPC 0003582607985.

Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”