Food Lion announced that more than 300 associates are celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are 69 long-term associates from stores in the greater Charlotte area.

“Our associates are at the heart of everything we do at Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Because of the decades of service and dedication from these individuals, Food Lion is able to nourish families and set them up for success in life. It is our honor to recognize and appreciate those who have shared their gifts and talents in the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized:

30 years of service

Salisbury: Stephen Brotherton, Perishable Associate; Michael Brown, Buyer I — Merchandising; Billy Bullock, Director I — Operation; Michelle Green, Specialist II — Operations; James Hill , FL-Asst. Store Manager-Sal Ex: Deanna Lahrmer, Analyst IV — Merchandising; Mark Lamotte, Specialist II — Merchandising; David Miracco, Manager III — Merchandising; Neil Norman, Director II — Marketing; John Saller, Specialist II — Operations.

Harrisburg: Julie Canter, Quality Assurance Assoc.

Statesville: Kevin Fox, FL-Receiver.

Monroe: Rebecca Fugate, Replenishment Manager (H).

Oakboro: Sara Gray, Cake Decorator.

Banner Elk: Andrew Gill, FL-Store Manager Sal Ex.

Monroe: Kristopher Hathcock, FL-Store Manager Sal Ex.

Hamlet: Christina Malock, Pricing Coordinator.

Cherryville: Karen Newton, Mgr Customer Service (H).

Charlotte: Kimberly Smith, Mgr Customer Service (H).

Taylorsville: Wendell Speagle, FL-Store Manager Sal Ex.

Jefferson: Gleen Worrell, Perishable Manager (H).

35 years of service

Hickory: Sherry Buchanan, Perishable Associate.

Wingate: Denise Carpenter, Mgr Customer Service (H).

Concord: Jerry Christy, FL- Receiver.

Hamlet: Jerry Collins, Produce Sales Mgr (H).

Salisbury: Eugene Faller, SVP I — Merchandising; Allen Grooms, Specialist II — Merchandising; Timothy Hulce, Manager I SP Project, Barry Howard, SP Project Team Member II; Sheila Hyde, Specialist II — Operations: Teresa Johnston, Analyst III — Merchandising; Cynthia Kyler, Specialist II — Operations; Troy Leshko, VP II — Operations; Robert Lowman, Analyst II — Merchandising; Reece O’Shea, Specialist II — Operations; Todd Seamon, Manager III — Finance; Edward Sexton, Manager II — Merchandising; Deloney Spraggins, Director I — Operations; Bobby Tatum Jr., Director I — Operations; Harestine Tucker, Specialist II — Operations; Chris Waley, Manger I — Operations; Wendy Whitehead, Specialist II — Human Resources; Bradley Wirth, Director I — Operations; Kim Woods, Specialist II — Operations.

Rock Hill: John Ferguson, FL-Produce Sales Associate.

Monroe: Gary Kelly, Produce Sales Mgr (H).

China Grove: Rick Morris, Perishable Associate.

Mount Pleasant: Brian Poplin, FL-Asst Store Manager — Sal Ex.

Clover, S.C.: Teres Reynolds, Pricing Coordinator.

Conover: Stacey Edwards, Produce Sales Mgr (H).

Morganton: Chris Snyder, FL-Asst Store Manager — Sal Ex.

Kannapolis: Michael Ward, FL — Asst Store Manager — Sal Ex.

40 years of service

Salisbury: Timothy Austin, Spec III — Human Resources; Kimberly Bowyer, Specialist I — Operations; Randy Greer, Specialist II — Operations; Carry Mcdanal, Specialist II — Operations; Robert Slife, Buyer I — Merchandising.

Kings Mountain: Phillip Brinegark, FL-Store Manager Sal Ex.

Charlotte: Aliska Brown, Mgr Customer Service (H).

China Grove: Douglas Caughell, Produce Sales Mgr (H).

Clover, S.C.: Debra James, FL-Customer Service Leader.

Hickory: Jeffrey Johnson, FL-Store Manager Sal Ex.

Oakboro: Homer Tindall, Center Store Manager (H).

45 years of service

Charlotte: Kathie Brewer, FL-Receiver.

Salisbury: Jeffrey Hinson, Manager III — Merchandising; Barbara Mcelveen, Specialist II — Operations; Diane Medlin, Manager II — Operations.

China Grove: Richard Sipes, Frozen Fd Dairy Associate.

Kannapolis: Michael Wilhelm, Perishable Manager.