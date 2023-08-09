A new exhibit opens this week at The Galleries and the opening reception is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Galleries are in the Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse, 65 Union St. S., Concord.

“Force of Nature” is the title of the exhibition which features the creativity and talents of many artists including Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week! (Today – August 13)

Crochet Granny Squares – Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4 – 5:30 p.m. Come join us in learning how to make a classic granny square! Ages 12-18; FREE; No Registration Required; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crochet-granny-squares-kan/

Force of Nature: Opening Reception – Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place—and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners—and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Beginning Pastels with Malia – Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 – 5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult Class; Registration Required; Some Supplies Needed; Cost $50.00 (CAG Members) $55.00 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Stories Under the Stars: Dana Hill – Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 – 8 p.m. North Carolina magician Dana Hill presents a fun-filled, family-friendly magic show filled with laughter! Prepare to be amazed! All ages; FREE; No Registration; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stories-under-the-stars-dana-hill-kan/

Epoxy Resin with Mahnaz – Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. Mahmaz’s Resin Art classes at the CAG are quite popular so we have asked her to share with us the world of Epoxy Resin. She will discuss the basics and review the endless possibilities of this kind of art; everything from home décor to 3-D art or even jewelry! In recent years, resin art has soared in popularity and has become a true obsession for contemporary artists and designers, as well as for crafters and DIY hobbyists. Ages 18 and up; FREE; No Registration; 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Cent and Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/news—events.html

Next Week! (August 14 – 20)

Freeform Resin Class – Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 – 4 p.m. Mahnez, a popular instructor at CAG will be back in August to help you create a custom piece with Resin Art to decorate your home. The process is fun and every project will be unique. Class will begin with Mahnez explaining the resin process. Once everything is prepared, the fun starts with pouring the resin on your piece to make your design. Ages 18 and up; Registration Required; $45.00 CAG Members, $55.00 Non-CAG Members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive. To register, email aloranbyalora@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Force of Nature: Exhibition Orientation – Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place—and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners—and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to make a movie? You can get close with a classic flip book! Join us as we learn how flip books work and then make your own. Ages 7-11; FREE; No Registration Required; 27 Union Street; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kid-krafters-con-6/

Upcoming!

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair – Saturday Aug. 26, 11 a.m.—12:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council wants the community to be involved in our programs! Make new friends and learn more about the inner workings of an arts organization by becoming an arts council volunteer. We consider our volunteers essential members of the arts council team, and we are always pleased to see new faces. Coffee and snacks will be provided; FREE; No Registration Required; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/community/get-involved

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.—noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day—Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord)—enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives – Every Second Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every 2nd Saturday starting July 8th for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists