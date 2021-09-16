Forecast: Delta variant slowing economic growth in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sept. 15, 2021 - COVID-related restrictions are likely to slow economic growth in North Carolina for the remainder of the year, according to John Connaughton, director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast.

“This experience provides a cautionary note for economists looking forward,” said Connaughton, professor of financial economics in UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business. “While we like to think that driving components of the economy will dictate future growth, we have to realize that the COVID virus will do what it will do, which will have an overriding impact on future economic activity,”

Connaughton said restrictions due to the Delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 cases are likely to be less drastic than earlier restrictions, and the effect on the economy will not be as serious. He released the “Third Quarter North Carolina Economic Forecast Report” on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Gross State Product Analysis

For 2021, real (inflation-adjusted) Gross State Product (GSP) is expected to increase by 9.1% over the 2020 level, according to the report.

For the fourth quarter, GSP is expected to increase by an annualized real rate of 3.6%.