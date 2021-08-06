Forest Hill, El Puente Hispano team up for bike safety and health clinic

CONCORD — Forest Hill United Methodist Church took the time Friday to host a bike safety seminar as well as hand our free bicycle helmets to its community.
The Church also teamed up with El Puente Hispano to encourage their neighbors to get out and get both their COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.
Quinton Locklear took the time to organize the event alongside Forest Hill UMC Faith Community Nurse Angie Morrison. The hope was to not only promote safety in the community but health and wellness as well.
“I’ve noticed that during the pandemic when the message was to go outside, do things outside and just what I noticed when I’m driving around town, when I’m riding around town, I have seen more kids outside on bicycles,” Locklear said. “You’ve seen that throughout the park, you’ll see the parks more packed, the greenways have been more packed than ever, and also, if you talk to people who work (at) and own bike shops, they’ll tell you they’re out of inventory and it’s all sizes. So I think from a family standpoint they’ve gotten the message that not only is it healthy, it’s a fun thing to do.”
Forest Hill had 50 bicycle helmets to give away as well as a free bike at the event. The plan was to hold the seminar before the pandemic, but due to lockdowns issued by the state, the seminar — like so many other events scheduled to take place in 2020 — got pushed back.
Locklear would love to make seminars like the one offered Friday a more frequent thing. They have held something similar in the past, but nothing to the scale of this week. But if they can encourage children to get outside and promote getting out on their bikes and being active on a more frequent basis, that would be perfect.
“If you get someone young and you teach them good habits at a young age it stays with you,” Locklear said. “I read something a long time ago that said if a young person gets into cycling at a young age that will stay with them throughout life and they will stay healthy.
“Like, someone like myself, I started riding when I was 12 or 13, like more than just riding around the neighborhood, like actually riding and here I am 49 years old and I still ride, so it does kind of stick with you. It teaches you not just how bicycles work and how complex machines work, but it kind of empowers you and it gives you a bit of independence.”
Morrison’s message for health and wellness goes even beyond hopping on a bike. In recent weeks she has worked alongside El Puente Hispano in helping their community get their COVID-19 vaccines as well as their flu shots.
“We did that last year and we were able to vaccinate over 75 people at no cost and flu shots are not free,” she said. “For a lot of our Latino community members, they are desperate to get the flu shot, because if you can’t work you don’t get paid, and if you don’t get paid you don’t eat.
“So I have so many folks in my personal life that say, ‘I’m not going to take the flu shot,’ well if you’re not, please pay for somebody else’s. Because you might have insurance where you can be out sick. They (might not). So we’re just trying to make a better life and a better community and love on the people that we live with. That’s what we do.”
El Puente Hispano was happy to help with Friday’s event after all of the collaboration they have done with Forest Hill in recent months.
“When we started doing the vaccinations they started coming and volunteering with us,” Beatrice Lira, a volunteer with El Puente Hispano, said. “Angie did a lot of work with us, so every time we do something they are always there with us so they cooperate with us a lot.
“When Angie told my mom or (El Puente Hispano Concord President) Sandra (Torres) about this, they were like, ‘Yeah, we have to come. Absolutely.’ We wanted to do something together with them because they do a lot with us, so that’s why we’re here. We appreciate them a lot.”
El Puente Hispano is holding vaccination events every Thursday and has another big community event coming up as well with the Concord International Festival which is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Collaborations with organizations like El Puente Hispano make Morrison’s job much more impactful. Helping the community is a large part of her job description. As a registered nurse, she works for the church but she is very much so a community nurse as well.
“At Forest Hill we are trying so hard to reach out to the community that we live in. We are so fortunate. We have a lot of real estate that’s really prime in the historic area of Concord, but we’re also right here in Gibson Village (and) we have a lot of kids who need help, we have a lot of families who need help and we use our spaces, we loan our spaces, we donate our spaces for time for the community to get together and we try to promote health as much as possible.”
Forest Hill will also be doing free mammograms in the third week of September as well as another bicycle repair event in the first week of September.
They also hope to find more families to help during Friday’s event and it comes with the free bike giveaway.
“We’re giving away a free bike, but it’s also a way for me to kind of get a handle on the ages of kids in the community that are looking for a bike,” Morrison said, “because if you’re registering for a free bike you probably need one.”
Morrison, Locklear and Forest Hill United Methodist Church just want their community to have what it needs and to be healthy. And for Locklear, events like the one Friday help promote that. It also helps pass on his passion for cycling to others and that’s not a bad side effect.
He just wants everyone to know what he already does: “Bikes are fun. Bikes are safe. Bikes are a lifelong activity.”