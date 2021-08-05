Forest Hill to host bicycle safety seminar

CONCORD — Forest Hill United Methodist Church is having a bicycle safety seminar Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 2 p.m. at its Kerr Street facility.
Bicycle safety officers will be available to discuss and hand safety and security information. During the fair, free bike repairs and adjustments will also be available.
For some added safety fun, Forest Hill UMC is giving away free helmets and attendees can register to win a free bike.
The Kerr Street Campus is located at: 405 Kerr St. NW
