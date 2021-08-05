 Skip to main content
Forest Hill to host bicycle safety seminar
Forest Hill to host bicycle safety seminar

CONCORD — Forest Hill United Methodist Church is having a bicycle safety seminar Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 2 p.m. at its Kerr Street facility.

The whole family is invited to Forest Hill UMC's Kerr Street campus August 6 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. for a Bicycle Safety Fair. 

Bicycle safety officers will be available to discuss and hand safety and security information. During the fair, free bike repairs and adjustments will also be available. 
 

For some added safety fun, Forest Hill UMC is giving away free helmets and attendees can register to win a free bike.
 
The Kerr Street Campus is located at: 405 Kerr St. NW
 
Contact Forest Hill UMC at 704-782-1109 or churchoffice@foresthillumc.org with any questions. 
