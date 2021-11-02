Former Concord deputy police chief to fill long-held District 3 seat

Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks took the majority vote in the race for the Concord District 3 seat, which has long been held by Council member Ella Mae Small.

Following Small's decision not to pursue re-election and to leave the Concord City Council after her term expires this December, two names came up to run for the seat.

Betty Stocks and LaTisha Young both entered into the race for District 3.

Following the close of the polls Tuesday night, Betty Stocks held 71.94% of the vote with 2,741 ballots cast in her favor. Young secured 27.61% of the vote with 1,052 ballots, leaving less than one percent to write-ins.

Small quietly let the community know earlier this year that she would not seek re-election, after serving on the council for about 15 years. She first took on the roll following the untimely death of her husband former Concord Council member Allen Small. After she completed his term, she sought election herself.

When Stocks first filed for candidacy with the Cabarrus Board of Elections this summer, Small said it was time to pass the mantel off and endorsed Stocks as a candidate.