Former Concord deputy police chief to fill long-held District 3 seat

Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks took the majority vote in the race for the Concord District 3 seat, which has long been held by Council member Ella Mae Small.
Following Small's decision not to pursue re-election and to leave the Concord City Council after her term expires this December, two names came up to run for the seat.
Betty Stocks and LaTisha Young both entered into the race for District 3.
Following the close of the polls Tuesday night, Betty Stocks held 71.94% of the vote with 2,741 ballots cast in her favor. Young secured 27.61% of the vote with 1,052 ballots, leaving less than one percent to write-ins.
Small quietly let the community know earlier this year that she would not seek re-election, after serving on the council for about 15 years. She first took on the roll following the untimely death of her husband former Concord Council member Allen Small. After she completed his term, she sought election herself.
When Stocks first filed for candidacy with the Cabarrus Board of Elections this summer, Small said it was time to pass the mantel off and endorsed Stocks as a candidate.
Soon to leave the council, Small's impact will be seen for generations. A retired school teacher, Small taught in the Concord/Cabarrus County School Systems, Charlotte Mecklenburg School System, Atlanta Public Schools, Rowan/Cabarrus Technical School, and NC A & T University. She was also one of the first Kindergarten teachers in the state and helped pioneer the position.
Small's impact to the council will also be long-lasting. In February of this year, Small helped push for and made the motion to create the Concord United Committee, a committee that is looking at the racial, equity and diversity issues in the community and how the city can impact them.
Mayor Bill Dusch spoke with the Independent Tribune Tuesday evening and praised Small's efforts on the council. He also welcomed Stocks and said he looked forward to working with her.
"I have the highest respect for her [Small]," Dusch said. "She has just done a great job."
Stocks has over 28 years of experience serving the City of Concord in the Concord Police Department. Starting as a patrol officer, she later rose to become a deputy chief. Since her retirement from the police department, Stocks has also been a part of several organizations in Concord. In many of those efforts Small and Stocks have worked together.