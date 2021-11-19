 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Concord manager named Salisbury interim city manager
0 Comments

Former Concord manager named Salisbury interim city manager

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Hiatt

SALISBURY – Salisbury City Council Friday announced the appointment of W. Brian Hiatt as interim city manager on a part-time basis as the locality begins its permanent manager search.

Hiatt retired as the city manager of Concord in spring 2018, and subsequently served as Salisbury’s interim community planning director for five months.

Earlier this year, current Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey announced his decision to retire after 32 years of local government service. Bailey’s official last day is Friday, Dec. 31.

“A seasoned city manager with more than 35 years of local government experience, Brian Hiatt came well-recommended for this interim role,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. “City Council made this hiring decision based on Brian’s strong budgeting background as we approach the budget season, his relationships within our metropolitan region, and his prior work leading our community planning department in 2018. We have no doubt that Brian’s leadership over his 19-year career in Concord helped that city become the thriving community it is today.”

“I look back on my previous interim stint with Salisbury, fondly,” said Hiatt. “Lane has built a top-notch team there, and I look forward to working with them once again. While I thoroughly enjoy retirement, I am pleased that I can assist Salisbury’s City Council part-time as they launch their city manager search.”

Hiatt served as Concord's city manager for 19 years. He previously served as an assistant city manager in Hickory for over 10 years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A comprehensive search for a permanent city manager is being led by Baker Tilly Search and Staffing. No timeline is expected in naming Bailey’s permanent successor.

Hiatt will transition with Bailey over the month of December and officially transition in January 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter in Czech Republic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts