Former Concord manager named Salisbury interim city manager

SALISBURY – Salisbury City Council Friday announced the appointment of W. Brian Hiatt as interim city manager on a part-time basis as the locality begins its permanent manager search.

Hiatt retired as the city manager of Concord in spring 2018, and subsequently served as Salisbury’s interim community planning director for five months.

Earlier this year, current Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey announced his decision to retire after 32 years of local government service. Bailey’s official last day is Friday, Dec. 31.

“A seasoned city manager with more than 35 years of local government experience, Brian Hiatt came well-recommended for this interim role,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. “City Council made this hiring decision based on Brian’s strong budgeting background as we approach the budget season, his relationships within our metropolitan region, and his prior work leading our community planning department in 2018. We have no doubt that Brian’s leadership over his 19-year career in Concord helped that city become the thriving community it is today.”