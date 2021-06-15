Former Harrisburg town manager moves to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY — The former Harrisburg town manager has found a new home in Brunswick County.
In June, Brunswick County announced that Haynes Brigman would join as a deputy county manager.
In his new roll, Brigman will have supervisory oversight for the engineering, planning, parks and recreation, library, and code administration departments. He will give consultative supervision over elections, the county stated. His responsibilities will also include overseeing special projects and to serve as the county’s liaison to the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority.
“I have always had a passion for local government management and the opportunity to serve and improve a community,” Brigman stated in a press release. “After spending all of my local government management career working in a municipal setting, I wanted to challenge myself to learn the ins and outs of working in a leadership role with a county. Brunswick County specifically provided me with that challenge.”
In April, Brigman announced his resignation as town manager in Harrisburg. He had been with the town since 2016. Before that he was also town manager for the town of Yanceyville and later Pineville.
As Harrisburg's town manager, he was able to oversee several major projects including new parks, fire stations, facilities and other infrastructure. He also helped facilitate the town to upgrade its equipment and advanced its technical and service capabilities. During the pandemic, he helped the town through a conservative budget to offset projected financial hardships of COVID-19.
Brigman was also helped carve out the future of Harrisburg by aiding in the creation of the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan, Unified Development Ordinance, Highway 49 Corridor Plan and Transportation Plan.
One of the last projects Brigman helped to facilitate was the new Harrisburg Park, even taking over the project after the previous parks and recreation director left the position.
The May 10 Harrisburg Council Meeting was the last meting Brigman participated in, and Mayor Steve Sciascia presented Brigman with a plaque honoring the five years Brigman served the town.
"He has done some amazing things for Harrisburg," Sciascia said at the May meeting, "We are going to miss him."
Following Brigman's resignation, the town announced that Assistant Town Manager Lee Conner would act as interim town manager, a position Conner has filled before.
The town council's June meeting was its first with Interim Town Manager Lee Conner since Brigman's departure.
The town is continuing to search for a new town manager.