Former Harrisburg town manager moves to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY — The former Harrisburg town manager has found a new home in Brunswick County.

In June, Brunswick County announced that Haynes Brigman would join as a deputy county manager.

In his new roll, Brigman will have supervisory oversight for the engineering, planning, parks and recreation, library, and code administration departments. He will give consultative supervision over elections, the county stated. His responsibilities will also include overseeing special projects and to serve as the county’s liaison to the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority.

“I have always had a passion for local government management and the opportunity to serve and improve a community,” Brigman stated in a press release. “After spending all of my local government management career working in a municipal setting, I wanted to challenge myself to learn the ins and outs of working in a leadership role with a county. Brunswick County specifically provided me with that challenge.”

In April, Brigman announced his resignation as town manager in Harrisburg. He had been with the town since 2016. Before that he was also town manager for the town of Yanceyville and later Pineville.