Former Intimidators Stadium property set to become Lakeshore Corporate Park

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.

The proposal would allow Fortius Capital Partners to purchase the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium for $3 million. The 55-acre site is located on Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The property is next to Lake Fisher which is a protected reservoir.

The site is being sold now that the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are located in their new home, Atrium Health Ballpark, in downtown Kannapolis. The former stadium will be transformed into a corporate business park by Fortius Capital Partners.

Fortius Capital Partners is a Concord-based developer who is partnering with Richardson Properties as the capital partner and Windsor Commercial as their general contractor. The group plans to build three industrial buildings on the site, ranging from about 100,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet. The site will now be known as Lakeshore Corporate Park. The total development is expected to be approximately 600,000 to 660,000 square feet on about 31 acres of the site, with about $49 million in development costs.