Former Miss North Carolina succeeding in luxury picnic business

CONCORD — With dining options being limited due to COVID-19 and staffing issues, Marcie Trivette came up with an idea for guests to enjoy dining outdoors in an old, familiar fashion with a modern-day twist.

Trivette, originally from Concord, launched her own luxury picnic business in Raleigh in October. In just a few short months, the demand for her to bring her one-of-a-kind luxury picnics to her hometown became so strong, she couldn’t resist.

Sweet T Picnics is taking North Carolina by storm with decadent cuisine, gorgeous table settings, and a unique experience you couldn’t get anywhere else.

In 2017, Trivette was crowned Miss North Carolina, and went on to place in the top 15 at Miss United States.

“I see my sweet picnic company as a way to give back to a state that has already given so much to me,” Trivette said. She donates a portion of Sweet T Picnics proceeds to local charities each month.