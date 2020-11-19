Former Panther's player surprises brothers with shopping spree

“He was admitted to the hospital and had to undergo some –pretty rigorous chemo therapy treatments and ultimately was in need of a bone marrow transplant,” Reardon said. “His brother was the perfect match out of their family to donate bone marrow. Case actually was able to donate extra to go toward research of the rare disease.”

Harlan and Case had been Dream Box recipients earlier in the year, a program Dream On 3 put together during the pandemic for any child undergoing treatment in hospitals.

When the boys walked into the Academy Sports with their mom, they were a bit timid at first Barrett said. But once they knew why they were there, she said their faces lit up and the shopping spree began. Before long, the boys had a cart full of gear to bring home.

“Being able to have Mike there on behalf of the Panthers in person to talk with the boys and get them excited and to talk about certain things that they like whether it was fishing or football and just be able to see their eyes light up was really exciting,” Marketing Specialist Barrett said.

The brothers are from Richfield, North Carolina and Harlan is currently 85-days post-operation. He is currently at home but goes into the clinic during the week for monitoring and treatment.