The Lake at Frank Liske Park will be drained on Monday, Feb. 13, for construction to remove trees along the dam, according to the Cabarrus County Parks and Active Living Department.

The pond will only be lowered around 5 feet so the water level will be safe for construction vehicles on the trail.

Construction will begin Monday, Feb 20, and a section of the trail along the lake will be closed during this time. The trail along the dam and around corner will be closed during work.

Park officials said rangers will be patrolling the area during the project to make sure the wildlife is unharmed.

They also said the lowered water level should not adversely affect the fish in the lake.

Other activities at the park will be unaffected such as the Heart & Sole 5K set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Registrations are still being accepted.

Work is at the Frank Liske Park Barn is expected to be complete this summer.

For more information please call the park office at 704-920-2701.