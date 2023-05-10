The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society will perform free concerts, with orchestra, on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., NE, Concord.

The group is directed by Joseph Judge, chair of choral music at Pfeiffer University and Music Director of Central UMC, Albemarle. Dr. Don Simmons, Music Director of Kimball Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, is accompanist.

The concerts of spirituals feature guest soprano soloist Teresa Moore-Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell is a well-known area vocalist residing in Salisbury, who has performed throughout the states as well as abroad.

The concerts are free and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our local arts. For more information call Kay Yates, 704-699-6053.