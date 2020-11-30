Free COVID-19 testing clinics coming up

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers will be conducting free COVID-19 testing at four mobile sites during December.

The testing sites and dates are:

*Mt. Calvary Holy Church, 401 Lincoln St. SE, Concord, Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

*Rowan County Health Department, 1811 E. Innes St., Salisbury, Friday, Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

*Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

*Cabarrus Salvation Army, 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The testing will be by appointment and walk-ins. Walk-ins will be accepted until 10:45 a.m. each session.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 704-792-2242.