Free pharmacy event Friday at Forest Hill

From Staff Reports
N.C. MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Atrium Health in Cabarrus County on Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord, and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications.
Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first-aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.
