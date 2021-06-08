 Skip to main content
Free pharmacy event Friday at Forest Hill
Free pharmacy event Friday at Forest Hill

Free over the counter medicine will be available Friday, June 11, at Forest Hill United Methodist Church.

N.C. MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Atrium Health in Cabarrus County on Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord, and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications.

Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first-aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.

