Freed-Hardeman University Announces Spring 2023 President’s, Dean’s Lists

HENDERSON, TN – Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following students from the local area have received this honor:

Drew Fortson, of Concord, has been named to the Dean’s List. Fortson is earning a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with emphasis in Exercise Science.

Thomas Yukich, of Davidson, has been named to the President’s List. Yukich is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Preaching.

Thaddaeus Lankford, of Granite Quarry, has been named to the President’s List. Lankford is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees.