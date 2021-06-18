Friday: A history lesson learned, a Barber-Scotia comeback and an insulting religious column

Barber-Scotia was recently forgiven several million dollars in debt to the U.S. Department of Education. That’s a big step forward and the City of Concord is working with the college.

The PR statement above is pretty big talk that we have heard before.

Back in 2015 when Concord City Council voted to demolish dorm buildings on campus, then President David Olah said the college was developing a renewable energy program with Green Power Services Global. That program never happened and the dorms were torn down.

Chances are better now that Barber-Scotia can rise from the crumbling buildings, but not without outside help. Let’s hope they are really willing to work with the city and community.

No. 5

A reader takes except to last week’s “Ask the Pastor” column. The column by Pastor Adrienne W. Greene answered a question about dream catchers. The headline was “Dreamcatchers: harmless icons or the Devil’s décor?”

Greene went to great lengths to explain why it’s the “Devil’s décor” and amounts to inviting dark and evil forces to your home.

Gary Sain of Concord sent this response: