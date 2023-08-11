The weather has been hard on trees in the area this summer. Even before this week’s violent storms, heavy wind and lightning has taken down trees and limbs all over.

No. 1

A tree and a piece of history. Down near Cabarrus Station in Midland a 200-year-old tree came down before the big storms. It just missed a 150-year-old corn crib.

Jordan Gray’s family has lived on the farm off Cabarrus Station Road for more than 200 years. He shared with us pictures and the story behind the crib.

“They would go out (to Bethel Church) for revival and they would have dozens of those corn cribs out there around the graveyard and that’s where you would camp for the week of revival,” Gray said. The church eventually moved them away.

“They brought one home to my farm and it’s been sitting there for well over 150 years and with that tree growing side by side.”

Gray and his neighbors moved the crib Saturday to a safer location on the farm a few hundred yards up the hill.

“We all got together and really good neighbors of ours came in, they brought in the tractor and saws and people started to help cleaning up, preparing to move it. It was a success. I mean, we had an army of people,” Gray said.

Gray said they hope to measure the rings on the tree to confirm the age.

“It was big and some of the limbs were as big as trees.”

The historic tree is gone, but the crib survives.

No. 2

National Farmers Market Week. Piedmont Farmers Market will be hosting a customer appreciation day as part of National Farmers Market Week (Aug-6-12).

The Piedmont Farmers Market this Saturday, Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to noon) has special offers during our customer appreciation celebration. Hourly drawings will take place at 8:30-11:30 a.m. where shoppers can win $25 of Market Bucks for free shopping at the market.

“The local farmers market’s farmers and merchants are aware that our market doesn’t come to fruition solely on its own,” a press release said. “It thrives thanks to the incredible backing of the community, which consistently purchases fresh, locally-grown produce and goods every week. We deeply appreciate each of our shoppers and their unwavering support!”

I love the farmers market and all the good food. If you haven’t been, you are missing out. It is on Winecoff School Road, right across the street from Food Lion.

No. 3

Call before you dig. National Safe Digging Day (also known as 811 Day) is observed on Aug. 11, that’s today, and Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy are reminding professional excavators and do-it-yourselfers of the importance of calling 811 before digging to protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure, prevent potential injury and avoid electric and natural gas outages.

“This summer and fall, many homeowners and contractors will work on yard and landscaping projects that require digging or excavating,” said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president and president, Natural Gas Business at Duke Energy Corp. “Before you pick up the shovel or power up excavation equipment, dial 811 at least three business days before digging to help keep yourself and our communities safe and to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines.”

The national “811 Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig can have underground utility lines clearly marked by making a free call. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for a digging project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

From January to June 2023, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported damage to nearly 4,900 natural gas and electric lines in their service territories (North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana).

More specifically, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported about 1,600 damages to underground natural gas facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy reported about 3,300 damages to its underground electric network in all its service territories. In 2022, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported more than 10,000 damages to natural gas and electric lines.

“We are committed to the safe operation of our underground infrastructure and the safety of our customers, employees and communities,” Weintraub added. “While accidents do happen, most damaged lines can be prevented with a free call to 811.”

For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To contact the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.

We’ve all seen what can happen when you dig before the lines are marked. Remember that big hole in the road at Pitts School Road when the water line was ruptured? Or how about the explosion and giant flame at Concord Mills when the grader struck a gas line before the restaurants were built out front?

No. 4

Success breeds success. The success of Lionel in Cabarrus County has led to an expansion to the Music City.

Lionel, the most widely recognized brand in the toy train industry, is opening its next retail location at Opry Mills — the destination shopping center in Nashville, Tenn.

The Lionel Store at Opry Mills will open its doors on Sept. 1. The official grand opening celebration is slated for October.

“We are extremely excited about Nashville and Opry Mills. This city is a booming destination with a great mix of history and modern vibrancy. We know there is a rich train culture as well as an enthusiastic interest in NASCAR racing and beyond,” Howard Hitchcock, Lionel CEO said. “It’s a perfect mix for Lionel.”

In addition to model trains, track, and accessories, Lionel is also the Official Die-cast of NASCAR and will offer a wide selection of its licensed die-cast race cars in its Nashville store.

The 3,400-square-foot space across from Five Below features two model train displays designed by Lionel’s own train experts. There is also a racing-themed area packed with the company’s die-cast cars and NASCAR memorabilia.

“Nashville in recent years has emerged as a racing city, from its open wheel events to the return of the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Speedway,” Hitchcock said. “Similar to our headquarters in Concord, North Carolina, with its close proximity to race team shops and sanctioned events, this location will put us in the heart of the racing resurgence in Tennessee.”

The Lionel Store at Opry Mills is the latest step in the historic company’s long-term plan for retail sales expansion. Lionel’s flagship store, located at Concord Mills in Concord is celebrating its fifth anniversary in September.

No. 5

A few quick hitters. Here are few things that might be of interest:

As expected Stough Road will be closed for the bridge expansion. It will close Monday, Aug. 21, and the N.C. Department of Transportation expects the work to take about 12 weeks.

The 21st Annual Propst Brothers Golf Tournament to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is set for Monday, Sept. 18, at the Cabarrus Country Club. They’re looking for sponsors and golfers. For details call Mary at 704-788-1122 or email mwilder@bgclubcab.org

The Independent Tribune won’t have a high school football preview edition this year. Instead sports editor Jemal Horton is writing a series of stories about the teams. Those stories have already begun to appear in print and online. We will collect those together online for ease is finding them.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.