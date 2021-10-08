Friday Five: A football scholarship, the Carolina-Duke game and the band

It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will take us nearly to Valentine’s Day. Still there’s something special about a Friday evening of high school football or a Saturday afternoon of college football.
No. 1
Mowing yards and raking leaves. I didn’t play football. My Uncle Moose was a really good football player. He played at Western Carolina for a while before he got hurt. I almost talked my Mom into letting me play once.
We pulled into North Buncombe to sign up before the first practice and some of the kids were already playing tackle football. It was rough and Mom talked me out of playing.
Instead I was in the stands cheering for my classmates. Every year the leaves start falling and it reminds me of mowing yards and raking leaves. It put a little cash in my pocket – enough to go to the game and get a hot dog.
No. 2
Back in Chapel Hill for a game. Last Saturday Dr. Cam Cruickshank, President of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and a former football coach, and I went to the Carolina-Duke game in Chapel Hill. A 38-7 Carolina win – man that was fun. Thank you Steve Steinbacher for the tickets. Steve is pretty busy this month with all the Oktoberfest festivities going on Cabarrus Brewing Company.
It was the first time I had been to a Carolina football game in Chapel Hill in about 20 years. I did get to go to a couple of Carolina baseball games during that time – I was in the visiting radio booth calling two Davidson wins over the Tar Heels in the NCAA Regionals.
I know it’s a long time for a Carolina fan to be away. For 14 seasons, I was calling Davidson football games on the radio, and there was coaching youth soccer and basketball when Dayne and Jordan were younger.
The kids and I had gone to Wake Forest a couple of times to see the Tar Heels back in the Jon Bunting era as coach and Ralph McLaughlin and I went to that 7-3 Carolina upset over N.C. State in the rain at Ericsson Stadium (now called Bank of America Stadium). I love football.
My first college game in person came back in the days of mowing and raking. My Uncle W.O. and Aunt Lucille knew I was a big Carolina fan and took me the 1974 Carolina-Duke game. We sat on the north side of Kenan Stadium and watch the Tar Heels win 14-13. Carolina blocked an extra point to seal the victory.
Bobby Trott from A.L. Brown was on that team. Bobby was one of the leaders on that Tar Heel team that went on to the Sun Bowl.
A lot has changed in college football since 1974. Football was pretty big business then, but it hardly compares to today’s game, complete with 3-minute-plus media timeouts.
The long breaks allow the game day staff some unique opportunities for promotions and contests.
Carolina had a football toss for scholarship money during one of those breaks.
No. 3
Wiseman wins scholarship. Carter Wiseman, a 2018 graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School, and 2021 graduate of Appalachian State, won the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge at the Clemson-Georgia game Labor Day weekend in Charlotte.
Wiseman won a $5,000 scholarship that she will use as she continues her education at Wake Forest University School of Business. Two other students won $2,500 each. There was bigger money at stake, but it is really tough throwing a football 15 or 20 yards through a little hole with 50,000 or 60,000 people watching in person and millions on TV.
No. 4
My favorite sponsorships. A few years ago the Carolina Panthers had the “Sakrete sack.” Sakrete, the premixed concrete company, would make a donation to a local hunger relief efforts every time the Panthers sacked the quarterback.
The Panthers still have a sack sponsor and hunger relief is the recipient but honestly I can’t remember whether it’s Food Lion or Harris-Teeter. I know it’s a grocery store because I think of a sack of groceries every time Mick Mixon calls it.
Another good one is the red zone sponsor. Every time a team goes inside the 20-yardline, they are in the (insert sponsor name) red zone. I use that on my broadcasts.
The first time I heard it was during a Davidson game. The Jacksonville University radio team was really loud and my color man, Ryan Arnold, and I could hear it every time the Dolphins got inside the 20. Ryan and I were pretty sure you could hear them on our broadcast and finally I said, “All this talk of Taco Bell is making me hungry – we need to get use a red zone food sponsor.”
Several years ago at WEGO, I had a sponsor for the band’s performance at halftime. Our friends up at Music-N-More on Church Street (no longer in business) seemed like a perfect fit since they sold and serviced musical instruments.
The band is a big part of football.
No. 5
Bands and participation. I’m not sure if this is a rant or just an observation. Have you noticed how small the high school marching bands are now?
Last week I was at the Mount Pleasant-South Stanly game at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium. That was the smallest Tiger band that I have ever seen.
It was the same for Central Cabarrus earlier this season (anybody remember the national championship caliber bands of the past at Central). Same at Northwest Cabarrus. Same at Jay M. Robinson but they have been working hard to raise funds for a trip to Pearl Harbor Dec. 7. Get details here: www.bandsofrobinson.com Check out a photo of the Robinson band today's lifestyles section.
The only exception was at Charlotte Catholic. Their band was large, though I don’t have a good reference point to compare it too.
Why are the bands smaller?
Band is just as important as football. Just like football, it instills discipline, spirit and helps our students stay involved. Band is a wonderful thing.
I’m sure that the pandemic is a factor. I don’t think it is the only factor.
I mentioned it to a friend and his immediate response for that it was too expensive.
If that’s the case, we need to do something to fix it. It appears the cost for band is $500 based on a page on the Cox Mill webpage. That fee is reduced by $250 if the family has multiple children in the program. I don’t know for sure that this webpage is up-to-date.
Maybe after the pandemic our bands will rebound. I hope so.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.