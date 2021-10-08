Friday Five: A football scholarship, the Carolina-Duke game and the band

Another good one is the red zone sponsor. Every time a team goes inside the 20-yardline, they are in the (insert sponsor name) red zone. I use that on my broadcasts.

The first time I heard it was during a Davidson game. The Jacksonville University radio team was really loud and my color man, Ryan Arnold, and I could hear it every time the Dolphins got inside the 20. Ryan and I were pretty sure you could hear them on our broadcast and finally I said, “All this talk of Taco Bell is making me hungry – we need to get use a red zone food sponsor.”

Several years ago at WEGO, I had a sponsor for the band’s performance at halftime. Our friends up at Music-N-More on Church Street (no longer in business) seemed like a perfect fit since they sold and serviced musical instruments.

The band is a big part of football.

No. 5

Bands and participation. I’m not sure if this is a rant or just an observation. Have you noticed how small the high school marching bands are now?

Last week I was at the Mount Pleasant-South Stanly game at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium. That was the smallest Tiger band that I have ever seen.