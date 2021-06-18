Friday Five: A history lesson learned, a Barber-Scotia comeback and an insulting religious column

History is interesting and it seems that it may be more subjective than we were led to believe in school.
No. 1
How many of you had heard of Juneteenth before last year? I can tell you I had not. I used to think I had a fairly good education, but the more I read the more it becomes clear my education was not comprehensive.
There were warning signs. When I got to Chapel Hill in the fall of 1978, I had never heard of AP courses. North Buncombe didn’t have them. I had a classmate from Greensboro arrive on campus with 32 hours credit from AP courses. I did graduate from Carolina before him. He was a bit of a beer drinker and wasn’t in a hurry to graduate.
Back in grammar school we talked about U.S. history, North Carolina history, the Civil War and slavery. That was at French Broad Elementary School. One particular series of classes was about the Civil War. The students got to be generals, presidents and leaders.
We read sections from each of the people involved, mostly covering the battles of the War Between the States. I was Jefferson Davis. My best friend, Terry Davis, was Abraham Lincoln. I don’t remember who played Grant and Lee, but they would have been major parts in our historic reenactment.
We talked about all the big battles. But one thing we didn’t hear about was the slaves being freed on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas – Juneteenth.
It makes you wonder what else was left out.
No. 2
We never heard about Black Wall Street. The only two Wall Streets I knew about growing up was the one in New York with all the stock markets and the little street behind the Flatiron Building in downtown Asheville.
Tulsa, Oklahoma was the home of “Black Wall Street.” Until the last couple of years I had never heard of it. It wasn’t in the history books we read. Neither was there any mention of the massacre on May 31, 1921, when a white mob burned the Greenwood District, aka Black Wall Street, killing about 300 people and leaving another 5,000 people homeless. I’ve recently read conflicting numbers that the homeless figure might be closer to 10,000 left homeless.
How does that get left out of history classes?
The History Channel has a documentary about it called “Tulsa Burning.”
No. 3
Juneteenth Parade Saturday in Concord. A local celebration of Juneteenth is planned for Saturday. There will be a parade beginning at 11 a.m. It starts at Forest Hill United Methodist Church on North Union Street and continues through downtown to Corban Avenue at Barber-Scotia College.
At Barber-Scotia, there will be vendors at a pop-up event. Organizers said it will be a good chance to help local businesses.
No. 4
A request to interview the President of Barber-Scotia College. I got a curious email from a PR/marketing company this week, telling us about Barber-Scotia and offering to set up an interview with Barber-Scotia Dr. Melvin Douglass.
Here is part of the email from Suzan McDowell, President & CEO of Circle of One Marketing:
“I’m coming to you on behalf of Barber-Scotia College, a Concord based HBCU founded in 1867, with a bright future of preeminent leadership recognized for preparing a workforce of next generation leaders in the Energy and Business Entrepreneurship sectors.
“To that end, the college is now positioned to resurrect their academic relevance with its innovative Workforce Development Program, providing comprehensive industry specific training to prepare students for sustained employment, and real-world challenges in an ever-changing economy. By 2022, Barber-Scotia College will transform the educational experience of the next generation of students through an integrative curriculum of renewable energy, entrepreneurship and trade and technology-based disciplines.“
We responded immediately and requested the interview with Douglass. Over the past two years, we have asked for interviews with Barber-Scotia leaders before only to be declined or simply ignored.
Barber-Scotia was recently forgiven several million dollars in debt to the U.S. Department of Education. That’s a big step forward and the City of Concord is working with the college.
The PR statement above is pretty big talk that we have heard before.
Back in 2015 when Concord City Council voted to demolish dorm buildings on campus, then President David Olah said the college was developing a renewable energy program with Green Power Services Global. That program never happened and the dorms were torn down.
Chances are better now that Barber-Scotia can rise from the crumbling buildings, but not without outside help. Let’s hope they are really willing to work with the city and community.
No. 5
A reader takes except to last week’s “Ask the Pastor” column. The column by Pastor Adrienne W. Greene answered a question about dream catchers. The headline was “Dreamcatchers: harmless icons or the Devil’s décor?”
Greene went to great lengths to explain why it’s the “Devil’s décor” and amounts to inviting dark and evil forces to your home.
Gary Sain of Concord sent this response:
“I’m sure any First Americans and any of the over 500 million Buddhists reading the religious section in Friday’s edition were dismayed to learn their heritage and religion are actually flirting with the forces of darkness and are tools of Satan. The timing is particularly bad as this week is the anniversary of the beginning of the mass eviction of the Cherokee from the south known as the Trail of Tears. The First Americans have learned some hard lessons on our society’s willingness to ‘reeducate’ their children to obliterate their heritage. Ms. Adrienne Greene’s column contains the same arrogance that led to those actions.
“I generally read the religious articles of the Tribune. There was Andy Langford’s excellent series of the area’s churches and their histories. Others are at least interesting, and generally do no harm. If Rev. Davis is concerned enough to only take Amtrak to travel, keeping an eye to the sky for falling airplanes due to pilots disappearing in the rapture; he is certainly free to do so. His actions harm no one. However, when an author begins condemning what others believe, even advocating burning their religious symbols, it enters another dimension.
“It’s very easy to picture Ms. Greene's condemnation of the beliefs of First Americans and Buddhists being extended to any number of religions different from hers. This is an arrogance this world and our community does not need. It's no longer a society of just us white, Anglo-Saxon Protestants. I heard a presentation sometime back that noted our kids in the Cabarrus County School system have come from a background of about 40 different languages. We have a multitude of cultures here that are contributing and enriching our community. And this community and the readership of the Tribune deserve better than Ms. Greene.”
Well said Gary. We’ll keep an eye on Greene and if it becomes a pattern, we’ll go in another direction.
Religion is personal. Everyone has to make their own decisions on God, the lack of God or something else. It makes for interesting reading and discussion.
When the “Ask the Pastor” link was posted on Facebook one man took except to Greene being a pastor. Not for what she said but the fact that she is a woman. He told us to “Read the Bible.” I want to call that guy a loser, but I will refrain.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.