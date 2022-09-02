Friday Five: A new DA, new business, a treasure hunt and a rant

It’s not often we change District Attorneys in Cabarrus County. It happened again Thursday. Congratulations to Ashlie P. Shanley, who was sworn in Thursday afternoon.

No. 1

A familiar face in the courthouse. Governor Roy Cooper announced last week the appointment of Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. She will fill the seat vacated by Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who retired, effective Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“Ashlie Shanley will bring years of experience as a prosecutor to this role,” said Governor Cooper. “She has comprehensive knowledge of the criminal justice system and she has the trust of legal and community leaders in Cabarrus County to do this important job well.”

Shanley was the Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney and Safe Haven Special Victims Unit Lead Prosecutor at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina State University and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.

Shanley is the only candidate to file to run for District Attorney and barring an unlikely write-in candidate she will be elected in November.

Vaneekhoven has been the DA for several years.

It is a rare thing to change DAs here. I have lived Cabarrus County since December, 1983. Our DAs have been Bob Roberts, Bill Kennerly and Roxann Vaneekhoven.

I have worked with each of them and I have to say all were professional and all want to help provide a safe community and to do the right thing. We will never always agree.

I expect no less from Shanley. She has been like having a second DA.

We hope to have photos in Sunday’s paper from the swearing-in ceremony.

No. 2

Grand opening and correction. J. King Guitar, a local guitar shop, will open its doors in downtown Kannapolis this week with its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 3. We told you about the store last week and mistakenly told you they had been in business for several years. The business has operated out of founder’s Jack King’s home since 2019. He has repairing guitars for several years.

This will be his first brick-and-mortar location. The shop’s offerings will include new, used and vintage guitars and gear in addition to repairs.

“As a local, I’ve seen how far downtown Kannapolis has come in the past few years, so I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” King said. “I’ve always wanted a neighborhood shop where fellow guitarists can explore gear they don’t see every day, and have a go-to place they can trust their instruments with,” said Jack.

Located in the same historic building as the revitalized and soon-to-open Swanee Theater, J. King Guitar will give patrons of downtown Kannapolis an eclectic mix of guitars, gear and repairs.

No. 3

Where is that fairy statue? One of our readers, Tawana Brooks, is trying to find something.

“I have been on a treasure hunt since late May this year trying to locate a fairy statue depicted in the mural at the Concord Applebee's,” Brooks said.

Applebee’s has a number of photos from local places and people. It’s pretty need.

“The main mural has an A.L. Brown scoreboard with a couple of players, the old courthouse, the Speedway, some Concord Spider football players, and of course the Dale Earnhardt statue,” Brooks said. “But the center spotlight is on a fairy statue shown standing in a flower garden. As all items should be Cabarrus County landmarks, I have been on the search to locate the statue, just curious where it is and what surrounds it.”

Tawana has asked a lot of people and no one seems to know. Anybody out know? Let us know.

I find it interesting that the Wonders’ scoreboard in a Concord restaurant has the Wonders behind. I wonder if it the Bell Game with Concord. Right now Kannapolis has the last laugh with several wins in a row in the series.

This year’s Bell Game is Oct. 28 at Concord’s Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

No. 4

New Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change. The first Cabarrus location opened earlier this summer near the intersection of Cannon Boulevard and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change is a franchise based in Winston-Salem that offers 10-minute, drive-thru, pressure-free oil changes, state inspections and other maintenance services (cabin and air filter replacements, light bulb replacements, new wiper blades, etc.). They recently opened their 100th store.

The Kannapolis owners hope to open as many as six locations in the area.

No. 5

A rant about Walmart. There are lots of things you could rant about Walmart. But they are cheap, compared to most other stores. Have you noticed how bad their shopping carts have gotten?

A couple weeks ago the only buggy I could get had all the rubber worn off the wheels. This week I went in and got one that had the rubber torn off about a quarter of one of the wheel. I didn’t notice until I was in the produce section.

It was annoying. Then when I went to the checkout (self-check, because I was in a hurry) and it rang up one of my items 20 cents higher than the posted price. The very nice lady with Walmart fixed it.

When I got to the parking lot to return the cart, I noticed the first car I saw had no rubber on the wheels.

Wow Walmart can’t you at least maintain your shopping carts. Maybe they are trying force everyone into their pick-up service.

And another thing – those pick-up service workers at Walmart will just about knock you down getting to their staging area. At least that’s the way it is at the grocery side entrance at Concord Commons where I shop most often.

