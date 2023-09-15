Cabarrus County continues to be one of the top tourist destinations in North Carolina and I think you can see evidence of it in all the hotels. Another one is coming to the Speedway/Concord Mills area.

No. 1

New hotel in the Speedway area. Naman Hotels, based in Florence, South Carolina, is building a new hotel near the Embassy Suites and Concord Convention Center.

According to Concord and Cabarrus records, the owner is Naman Speedway III LLC, which is part of the Naman Hotels group. It will be a Home2Tru Hotel, part of the Hilton brand.

A building permit, valued at nearly $21.1 million, was issued by Cabarrus County on Aug. 3. The address is 5355 John Q. Hammon Drive NW. The contractor is M.B. Kahn Construction.

Naman Hotels also owns and operates the nearby Homewood Suites at 7300 Scott Padgett Parkway. Scott Padgett Parkway is the street off Bruton Smith Boulevard that goes down to the Embassy Suites and convention center.

Naman owns a total 18 hotels, not counting the new one. Most are in South Carolina, but there are three in Charlotte and two in Fayetteville.

No. 2

August building permits and totals. Cabarrus County issued 253 building permits in August with an estimated total of nearly $71.4 million, according to reports from the Cabarrus County Construction Standards Office.

There were 109 single family detached (SFD) homes permitted with a total of nearly $21.4 million.

The SFD figures are up from the 2022 August total (76 homes for $15.2 million) but the total is down from the overall total of 192 permits for $194.7 million in 2022.

Here are some other August totals: 2021, 174 homes worth $28.9 million, total of 377 permits valued at $43.1 million; 2020, 163 homes worth $25.8 million, total of 404 for $114.5 million; 2019, 133 homes worth $22.7 million, 398 total worth $55.7 million; and 2018, 143 homes valued at $28.5 million, 352 total permits worth $73.5 million.

No. 3

Other big permits in August. There were a few other big permits, but nowhere nearly as expensive as the Naman hotel.

The next largest was $5.8 million for the new Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center in Mount Pleasant. Officials broke ground on the project Aug. 10. It includes the Virginia Foil Park.

Other large permits include:

$1 million for a project for South Carolina Telcon Inc. at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

A little more than $1 million for Cabarrus County at 12922 Bethel School Road, Midland. This appears to be for work at Rob Wallace Park. (I haven’t been down there lately, we’ll have to check to see what they are doing there.)

$1.1 million for a Duke Energy project at 2802 S. Main St., Kannapolis.

$498,800 for work at a restaurant site near Concord Mills Mall. It previously has been an Asian buffet.

No. 4

No new Super Walmart. Rumors persist about construction of a new Super Walmart, but I can find no one who knows anything about it and it appears very unlikely one is being built.

Walmart at Concord Commons has been renovating for the past few months. The building permit for it was valued at $1.5 million, issued back in the spring.

They did put in more self-checkouts. I’ve given up on going to the peopled registers and now check out myself. I guess you can’t fight “progress.”

Walmart did get some new buggies. They are really nice and will hold more stuff. Thank goodness they got rid of those buggies without decent wheels.

No. 5

Two more days of the Cabarrus County Fair. We went to the fair Monday at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. It was fun, but it didn’t seem like there were as many people.

I got to the butterflies too late. Maybe I can see them next year. There were a lot of animals, especially poultry. There were some the biggest geese I have ever seen. One of them kept trumpeting (or is it honking), either way it was making a fuss. The rabbits were fluffy-looking. It’s a shame you couldn’t pet them.

One thing that was disappointing was the labeling on the fair entries. Most of them you couldn’t see the person’s name or the category. Part of the problem was the displays were roped off so that you were too far away to see. I hope they will change that next year.

One plus was there were no politicians.

The fair runs through 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Get all the details at cabarruscountyfair.com

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.