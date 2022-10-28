Friday Five: An antique whistle, more burgers, music and parking

We keep hearing about a recession (and my 401K keeps dropping) but around Cabarrus County building keeps going and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Some is new, some is restored. Let’s start with a restoration project most of you heard about.

No. 1

The whistle is blowing. I had a chance for a quick tour of the Swanee Theatre in Kannapolis Thursday.

The historic theatre, now owned by Ken Lingafelt and Kent Gregory, was completely renovated and is now open for music, special events, weddings and entertainment, such as stand-up comedians.

Last week the Kannapolis History Associates held an event and blew the old Cannon Mills whistle.

Lingafelt said the 1907 whistle kept the time schedule for Cannon Mills Plant One every day, three times a day until the mill was demolished in 2003.

KHA volunteers found it in the ruble and salvaged it.

A twin sister whistle was purchased and mounted on the roof of the theatre. Every Friday at 5 p.m. it will be blown in memory of the Cannon family and Cannon Mills.

It was blown earlier this week and someone told Lingafelt that it wasn’t five o’clock. It wasn’t Friday either. It was blown so a Charlotte TV station could get video and sound for its newscast.

A poster of the first movie ever shown at the Shawnee Theatre is beside the whistle in the lobby. It was playing Nov. 1,1940.

“It was ‘Seven Sinners.’ It was a great western with John Wayne,” Lingafelt said.

No. 2

More history in the lobby. They also found three original seats and fixed them up. They’re in the lobby. Above them are two photos of the Swanee marquee which shows “Rid Clear Diablo” was playing, staring Audie Murphy and Dan Duryea.

“People can sit in them and have their pictures taken,” Lingafelt said.

So far so good for the Swanee Theatre. More than a dozen events are scheduled between now and Jan. 1 and others are in the process of being confirmed.

This is one of many restoration projects Lingafelt and his partners have going on in downtown Kannapolis. We’ll tell you more in another Friday Five or story.

No. 3

More places to eat near Concord Mills. Two restaurants with locations in Charlotte are coming to Derita Road, beside Biscuitville. It appears they will share a building.

Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack will build its fourth Charlotte area location on the site. Bossy Beulah's also has locations in Winston-Salem.

Harriet’s Hamburgers is the other restaurant. Its first location is in Optimist Hall in the Charlotte NoDa area.

I’ve ate at Harriet’s and it was good, but a bit pricy. Long-time Independent Tribune editor Dale Cline once complained about a $5 hamburger at Samovar’s in Kannapolis. Well Harriet’s hamburger is $8.95 and a cheeseburger is $9.95 and that’s not counting fries or anything.

I hope the traffic jam is not as bad as when Biscuitville opened.

No. 4

New music being released today. Many around the area know Chris Rigo for comic books, but before he developed Concord Micro-Con, he was in in a pretty successful band called Sugar Glyder, an alt rock group.

Chris’s new solo album, or EP as they are calling them these days, is called “Blood in the Water.” He describes it as dark musings combining a minor key melody with lyrics that are positive.

You probably will have to listen to figure out what that means.

Chris has produced two music videos from the EP and plans to produce another later this year. You can see them on YouTube. One is the title track and the other is “Devil in Disguise.”

No. 5

Guest rant about lack of handicapped parking in downtown Concord. LeRoy Deabler shares this concern with us:

“It is a fact that the (City) of Concord has no handicap parking on its main street (Union Street).

"It is very difficult for a handicapped person to be dropped off or to find a temporary place to park.

“I am not aware of other cities of our size in North Carolina or the USA for that matter that do not accommodate those with limited mobility. At minimum we should have at least one place on each side of Union Street. The present situation is not welcoming to those who have disabilities, and it likely does not comply with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities) legislation.

“To be positive Kannapolis and the Concord Senior Center do a good job in providing spaces for the handicapped,” Deabler concluded.

I had not thought about it but LeRoy is right. I talked with Concord officials and they are working on the situation. Right now there are no spaces in the parallel parking area.

This will change with Concord’s new downtown streetscape project, which will improve sidewalks and change the parking. Officials said there will be new handicapped parking spaces and a special drop-off area.

Until then, there are handicapped spaces in the parking decks both at Corban Avenue and Spring Street and across from City Hall on Cabarrus Avenue.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704786-0001.